Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump is too old for prison

Ron DeSantis continues to throw olive branches to former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis, during an interview Wednesday night on Newsmax with Eric Bolling, contended that Trump is simply too old to go to prison, assuming he’s convicted in any of his indictments that have happened or may happen this year.

“I’ve said from the beginning to have a former President that’s almost 80 years old go to prison, that is not good for this country,” DeSantis said.

The Governor suggested he would pardon Trump if elected President and somehow Trump was sentenced to prison, for the “good of this country.”

“And so as president, you know, I have the pardon power as Governor and I’ve exercised it and obviously you got to look at the facts at the time that it happens and it is all a case by case determination and there’s different reasons why you would pardon. But one of the reasons is, is this something that’s in the best interests of society?”

“And I fail to see how that would be good for this country to see something like that happen,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis had previously floated “Day One” pardons of the former President and the Jan. 6 rioters Trump encouraged if he wins the White House.

“A lot of people wait until the end of the administration to issue pardons. We’re going to find examples where government has been weaponized against disfavored groups and we will apply relief as appropriate, but it will be done on a case-by-case basis because I think you’ve got to make sure that there’s a whole bunch of cases that don’t necessarily get headlines,” DeSantis said on the “Clay and Buck” radio show this Spring.

When asked again about Trump specifically, DeSantis said, “Any example of disfavored treatment based on politics or weaponization would be included in that review no matter how small or how big.”