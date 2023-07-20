Casey DeSantis says ‘America’s Karen’ and ‘Wal-Mart Melania’ nicknames are ways to get her to ‘back down’

People may call Casey DeSantis nasty names, such as “America’s Karen,” “Wal-Mart Melania” or a “Jackie O. (Kennedy) wannabe,” or criticize her distinctive eyebrows, but Florida’s First Lady says she’s unfazed.
“One thing that the corporate media did get right about me: I do shop at Wal-Mart,” Mrs. DeSantis said on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”
“I think it’s interesting and you probably can sympathize with this when they come after you and they’re just calling you names. That means they don’t want to litigate the merits of their case. They don’t want to have that conversation. They want to call you names, they want to try to get you to back down. But I can tell you the No. 1 thing we will not back down when it comes to our family,” the First Lady added.
Ron DeSantis had previously offered commentary on the “America’s Karen” insult. He told “Varney and Co.” viewers on the Fox Business Network that the nickname, conferred on MSNBC by David Jolly, just meant the Left was threatened by his wife.
The Governor said then that he and his wife “wear criticism from MSNBC as a badge of honor.”
“It shows my wife is an incredibly strong First Lady of Florida, a fantastic mother and a great wife and that threatens the Left. So she and I kind of shrug it off because we know it just shows they view her as a threat because the message that she was bringing in Iowa about the rights of parents and how we are not going to take this anymore with the Left trying to indoctrinate our kids,” DeSantis told Varney.
“They understand that that resonates not just with Republican parents, with independent parents and yes with Democrat parents. And so I think that they’re very worried about her effectiveness.”
5 comments
DeSantis has taking a page out of the Nazi playbook
July 20, 2023 at 9:13 am
America just does not want another bigot and homophobic out there spreading Nazi propaganda
Dont Say FLA
July 20, 2023 at 9:19 am
“Criticism is flattery! ” At least according to the Rhonda campaign.
“China is our mortal enemy!” Except for the red dot specials up at the WalMarts.
LOL @ Stupid Rhonda. How’d you get so stupid, Rhonda? How?
Balls to Head
July 20, 2023 at 9:24 am
Ron played college baseball, on an Ivy League scholarship, before aseball helmets had the chin protector added. Clearly he must have taken a lot of balls on the chin, resulting in the severe dain bramage they display today.
My Take
July 20, 2023 at 10:17 am
Maybe they are just laughng at you, Casey, and not trying to get you to do anything.
Rob Desantos
July 20, 2023 at 10:18 am
Or perhaps they are accurate descriptions of your dumb and awful personality, Casey.