Casey DeSantis says ‘America’s Karen’ and ‘Wal-Mart Melania’ nicknames are ways to get her to ‘back down’

People may call Casey DeSantis nasty names, such as “America’s Karen,” “Wal-Mart Melania” or a “Jackie O. (Kennedy) wannabe,” or criticize her distinctive eyebrows, but Florida’s First Lady says she’s unfazed.

“One thing that the corporate media did get right about me: I do shop at Wal-Mart,” Mrs. DeSantis said on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

“I think it’s interesting and you probably can sympathize with this when they come after you and they’re just calling you names. That means they don’t want to litigate the merits of their case. They don’t want to have that conversation. They want to call you names, they want to try to get you to back down. But I can tell you the No. 1 thing we will not back down when it comes to our family,” the First Lady added.

Ron DeSantis had previously offered commentary on the “America’s Karen” insult. He told “Varney and Co.” viewers on the Fox Business Network that the nickname, conferred on MSNBC by David Jolly, just meant the Left was threatened by his wife.

The Governor said then that he and his wife “wear criticism from MSNBC as a badge of honor.”

“It shows my wife is an incredibly strong First Lady of Florida, a fantastic mother and a great wife and that threatens the Left. So she and I kind of shrug it off because we know it just shows they view her as a threat because the message that she was bringing in Iowa about the rights of parents and how we are not going to take this anymore with the Left trying to indoctrinate our kids,” DeSantis told Varney.

“They understand that that resonates not just with Republican parents, with independent parents and yes with Democrat parents. And so I think that they’re very worried about her effectiveness.”