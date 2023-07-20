Ron DeSantis rips GOP Senators who ‘beat their chests’ about Ukraine defense

Florida’s Governor continues to question America’s support for Ukraine as Russia carries on with its attack.

During an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, Ron DeSantis took issue with Senators who “beat their chests” about Ukraine’s plight, saying it comes at the expense of greater national security priorities both at home and abroad.

“I think that a lot of Republican voters that I’m talking to, they look it and say you know, you’ll have these Senators, they will rush to the microphone and beat their chests about how important it is we keep sending more money to Ukraine. But yet, they don’t have that sense of urgency at our own southern border, which is a disaster,” DeSantis said.

The Governor went on to say that “skeptics” in the Republican Party agree with him.

“I think a lot of the skeptics in our base are looking at it as a matter of priority. They seem to prioritize this above all else and ignoring a lot of the other things,” DeSantis said.

Though Republicans in the DeSantis camp may not believe the Ukraine issue is as important as some others, the Governor said it doesn’t mean they think badly of the country.

“I don’t think that a lot of Republican voters don’t like the Ukrainian people or have any ill will. I just think that they’re concerned about so many issues being ignored here,” DeSantis said.

The Governor continues to stake out this position, saying he’s ready to bring the Ukraine War “in for a landing” during a Newsmax interview Wednesday.

“The fight is over that territory in the very far eastern part of Ukraine, they’re battling over different parts of the territory there. Now I think that we need to bring it in for a landing. I want to see a sustainable peace,” the Governor said.

In a previous interview on CNN this week, DeSantis diminished the idea that Ukraine’s fate was a primary concern for America. The Governor called Ukraine a “secondary or tertiary” American interest after host Jake Tapper reminded him he wanted to send the country weapons while in Congress.

During an interview Friday at Iowa’s Family Leadership Summit with Tucker Carlson, DeSantis framed his position as one of knowing foreign policy isn’t all “peaches and cream,” adding that he knew Vladimir Putin was a “bad guy.”