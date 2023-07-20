Ron DeSantis rips GOP Senators who ‘beat their chests’ about Ukraine defense

Florida’s Governor continues to question America’s support for Ukraine as Russia carries on with its attack.
During an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, Ron DeSantis took issue with Senators who “beat their chests” about Ukraine’s plight, saying it comes at the expense of greater national security priorities both at home and abroad.
“I think that a lot of Republican voters that I’m talking to, they look it and say you know, you’ll have these Senators, they will rush to the microphone and beat their chests about how important it is we keep sending more money to Ukraine. But yet, they don’t have that sense of urgency at our own southern border, which is a disaster,” DeSantis said.
The Governor went on to say that “skeptics” in the Republican Party agree with him.
“I think a lot of the skeptics in our base are looking at it as a matter of priority. They seem to prioritize this above all else and ignoring a lot of the other things,” DeSantis said.
Though Republicans in the DeSantis camp may not believe the Ukraine issue is as important as some others, the Governor said it doesn’t mean they think badly of the country.
“I don’t think that a lot of Republican voters don’t like the Ukrainian people or have any ill will. I just think that they’re concerned about so many issues being ignored here,” DeSantis said.
The Governor continues to stake out this position, saying he’s ready to bring the Ukraine War “in for a landing” during a Newsmax interview Wednesday.
“The fight is over that territory in the very far eastern part of Ukraine, they’re battling over different parts of the territory there. Now I think that we need to bring it in for a landing. I want to see a sustainable peace,” the Governor said.
In a previous interview on CNN this week, DeSantis diminished the idea that Ukraine’s fate was a primary concern for America. The Governor called Ukraine a “secondary or tertiary” American interest after host Jake Tapper reminded him he wanted to send the country weapons while in Congress.
During an interview Friday at Iowa’s Family Leadership Summit with Tucker Carlson, DeSantis framed his position as one of knowing foreign policy isn’t all “peaches and cream,” adding that he knew Vladimir Putin was a “bad guy.”
7 comments
Native Floridian Thomas Kaspar
July 20, 2023 at 10:35 am
DeSantis campaign is never paying you to stop spamming these weak negative posts …….
Dont Say FLA
July 20, 2023 at 10:41 am
But NFT Thomas, Rhonda appeared on the Hugh Hewitt podcast today. This very day. This is not a repeat post. It’s not spam. It’s just reporting on what Rhonda said. If you believe the thing Rhonda says are negative, maybe you don’t like Rhonda’s position(s). The transcript is on the HH site. Go check it out and see if you still think negatively about what Rhonda said. If you do, that’s on Rhonda.
Dont Say FLA
July 20, 2023 at 10:52 am
Thomas, looky here.
HH: If Xi ordered the invasion of Taiwan, I mean, an across the sea invasion across the Strait, would you order, if you’re president, the sinking of those ships?
RD: Our policy would be to deter that from happening. And I think that they would not do that if they felt that they would receive the appropriate level of response. And so I will martial assets to condition the environment so that that does not happen.
Now if want to poke our fingers in Rhonda’s right eye, we could deconstruct his claimed position on Taiwan, comparing it with his isolationist position he’s staked out on Ukraine where Russia already did invade.
Rhonda should keep their mouth shut. It’s the only way to keep the self-contradictions from flyout out, and it’s all non-stop flights.
SteveHC
July 20, 2023 at 10:58 am
Yeah, lets take all of the money that we’re spending on Ukraine’s – and therefor Europe’s – defense against Russia and put it into the defense of our southern border with MEXICO instead… thus encouraging Russia and China to further their own OBVIOUS expansionist goals… yeah, that really makes more sense lol. What a freaking idiot. Hard to figure if DeSantis really is that dumb or if he’s deliberately “dumbing down” his public presentation out of a mistaken belief that doing so will buy him the most votes; perhaps a combination of both? Who knows. But anybody who thinks that when it comes to our nation’s defense that THEY know better than our greatest military and international intelligence minds, surely such a person ABSOLUTELY should not be President, not in a million years.
SteveHC
July 20, 2023 at 11:04 am
– Our country’s BEST (safest and most effective) defense is one that effectively occurs as FAR AWAY from our borders as possible. Of course, we must defend our borders AT those borders. But what keeps us the safest in a hostile, nuclear as well as conventional, armed multi-polar world such as ours is fighting actual wars FAR from our borders. The two are NOT mutually exclusive. This is not rocket science (no pun intended).
ScienceBLVR
July 20, 2023 at 12:19 pm
Speaking of being so clueless as to border on hypocrisy…
I just think( insert “Florida residents” here) that they’re concerned about so many issues being ignored here,” DeSantis said. Uh huh!
Dr. Franklin Waters
July 20, 2023 at 12:21 pm
The Party of Reagan, everybody.