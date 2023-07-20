Ron DeSantis backs Tommy Tuberville’s military holds

Gov. Ron DeSantis is on board with an Alabama Senator’s blockade on military promotions.

During an interview with Hugh Hewitt, the Florida Governor and presidential candidate sided with Republican Tommy Tuberville, who has blocked hundreds of promotions over the Department of Defense’s (DOD) abortion policy, telling Hewitt that those holds should not be removed.

“What the military’s policy is is not following U.S. law. They are using tax dollars. They are funding abortion tourism, which is not an appropriate thing for the military to be doing. So I think our Republicans in the Congress should just take a stand on this. The DOD should stand down,” DeSantis said.

The Governor, whose state just approved a six-week abortion ban known as the Heartbeat Protection Act, then pivoted to other issues with the military.

“We have all these other problems in our military. You know, we need more ammunition. We need more recruiting. We need all these other things, and yet they’re focusing on abortion tourism. So that’ll be an easy thing for me, Day 1 as Commander-in-Chief. That policy will go out the window, and we’re going to focus on mission accomplishment again.”

Earlier this year, the DOD rolled out a policy that “provides Service members the time and flexibility to make private health care decisions while accounting for the responsibility placed on commanders to meet operational requirements and protect the health and safety of those in their care.”

“Our Service members and their families do not control where they are stationed, and due to the nature of military service, are frequently required to travel or move to meet operational requirements,” the Pentagon said in February.

“The efforts taken by the Department today will not only ensure that Service members and their families are afforded time and flexibility to make private health care decisions, but will also ensure Service members are able to access non-covered reproductive health care regardless of where they are stationed.”