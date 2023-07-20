July 20, 2023
Ron DeSantis backs Tommy Tuberville’s military holds

A.G. Gancarski

Election_2024_DeSantis_52909
'They are funding abortion tourism.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is on board with an Alabama Senator’s blockade on military promotions.

During an interview with Hugh Hewitt, the Florida Governor and presidential candidate sided with Republican Tommy Tuberville, who has blocked hundreds of promotions over the Department of Defense’s (DOD) abortion policy, telling Hewitt that those holds should not be removed.

“What the military’s policy is is not following U.S. law. They are using tax dollars. They are funding abortion tourism, which is not an appropriate thing for the military to be doing. So I think our Republicans in the Congress should just take a stand on this. The DOD should stand down,” DeSantis said.

The Governor, whose state just approved a six-week abortion ban known as the Heartbeat Protection Act, then pivoted to other issues with the military.

“We have all these other problems in our military. You know, we need more ammunition. We need more recruiting. We need all these other things, and yet they’re focusing on abortion tourism. So that’ll be an easy thing for me, Day 1 as Commander-in-Chief. That policy will go out the window, and we’re going to focus on mission accomplishment again.”

Earlier this year, the DOD rolled out a policy that “provides Service members the time and flexibility to make private health care decisions while accounting for the responsibility placed on commanders to meet operational requirements and protect the health and safety of those in their care.”

“Our Service members and their families do not control where they are stationed, and due to the nature of military service, are frequently required to travel or move to meet operational requirements,” the Pentagon said in February.

“The efforts taken by the Department today will not only ensure that Service members and their families are afforded time and flexibility to make private health care decisions, but will also ensure Service members are able to access non-covered reproductive health care regardless of where they are stationed.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Rob Desantos

    July 20, 2023 at 10:16 am

    The GQP actually hates our armed forces. Tuberville’s actions are essentially traitorous for the damaging effects they’re causing to the military, and JAG lawyer Lil Ronnie was never a real service member.

    Reply

  • Leaching Auntie Rhonda

    July 20, 2023 at 10:19 am

    Auntie Rhonda’s anti-everything position has leached into Rhonda making anti-military statements supporting the anti-military actions of his GOP cohort from another one of the Confederate States of America?

    Today’s GOP platform is Anti-women, Anti-gay, Anti-military.

    But wait, there’s more!

    Buy now and get “Defund the FBI” for free. Just pay a separate handling fee.

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    July 20, 2023 at 10:23 am

    There would be no such thing as abortion ‘tourism’ if some didn’t impose their religious views on others.

    Desantis should pick Tuberville as his running mate if Madison Cawthorn isn’t willing so the pair of idiots can go down the political drain together.

    Reply

