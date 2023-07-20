Democrats debut insurance-focused webinar series to ‘prioritize real solutions’ for Florida

Florida is now well into hurricane season. To better help residents with property insurance problems and preview what may come of the issue, Senate Democrats are kicking off a new town hall-style webinar series.

The goal, said Florida Senate Democratic Caucus Communications Director Jossie Barroso, is to “bring lawmakers, experts and the people together to hear from and inform the public, and provide real solutions to help Floridians.”

The interactive three-part series starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, live on the group’s Facebook page with “Homeowners Insurance 101: A Guide for Insurance Coverage.” Participants include Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book of Plantation, Senate Democratic Leader Pro Tempore Jason Pizzo of Hollywood, and Paul Handerhan, president of the Federal Association for Insurance Reform.

Additional members of the caucus and experts on the subject will be announced as the event draws nearer. “Members of the public and the press will be encouraged to actively participate, share experiences, and ask questions,” Barroso said by email.

The second webinar — titled “Insurance Crisis: Is There An End in Sight?” — will run 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. Five days later, at 6 p.m. Aug. 22, the third will occur, titled “Your Tax Dollars at Work: State Resources.”

Details about the latter two events are pending.

The Democrats’ webinar series on property insurance comes shortly after another insurance company, Farmers Insurance, informed the state it was dropping home, auto and umbrella policies across Florida.

In the past 18 months, seven insurers went out of business, 15 stopped offering new policies, and four, like Farmers, left the state. Eighteen others are on the state regulator’s watch list — down from 24 last year.

That’s despite multiple Special Sessions on property insurance by the Republican-dominated state Legislature and several measures Gov. Ron DeSantis has since signed to address the issue.

Last week, the Governor urged patience for homeowners stuck in what he called a “challenging market” and predicted insurers would return to the Sunshine State after this year’s storms come and go.

Until then, he said, the state and the estimated 100,000 policyholders Farmers left hanging will have to depend on luck.

“Because we did those reforms, it now is more economical for companies to come in, (but) they’re going to wait through this hurricane season (to) deploy more capital to Florida,” DeSantis said. “Knock on wood, we won’t have a big storm this summer.”