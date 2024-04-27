New law makes corpse tampering a felony

Floridians will face stronger deterrents for manipulating or mishandling dead bodies at crime scenes under legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.
Rep. Mike Giallombardo’s HB 1653 makes it a third degree penalty for those who, absent “an order from the office of the district medical examiner,” decides to “willfully” touch, remove, or disturb “the body, clothing, or any article upon or near the body.”
That conduct used to merit a first-degree misdemeanor charge.
Speaking of first-degree misdemeanors, that’s still the penalty for failure to report deaths to the medical examiner or a law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over the crime scene, along with concealing evidence from the same.
The law, passed unanimously by the House and Senate, takes effect in July. And a legislative committee analyses notes that it may lead to more people in prison for longer stretches, based on a February analysis by the Criminal Justice Impact Conference considered the bill on February 12, 2024 that suggested “increased admissions and longer terms of incarceration in such facilities” may lead to an “indeterminate positive impact” on the prison population.
Huh
April 27, 2024 at 4:23 pm
When my mother died one of the coroners office or EMT’s stole her wedding ring off her finger. We never got it back. Then when we buried her the funeral director took the jewelry off her body and pocketed it and gave it to someone else who was not with the family. The only reason we got that back was someone saw the exchange happen and sounded the alarm. But by then she had been buried without them. 2 crimes against the woman after she was already dead. Would this law apply? We were told it happens more often than you might think. No im not smearing those fine professions but it happens. BTW, Why is the FL G0P so creepy? Really people, it’s getting weird. Can you just please focus on insurance rates and cost of living??
Julia
April 27, 2024 at 5:04 pm
Richard D
April 27, 2024 at 6:46 pm
A “positive impact” on the prison population probably means a positive impact on the amount of public funds prisons receive per inmate. More inmates means more public money for the prison/industrial complex.
