Poll: Vivek Ramaswamy ties Ron DeSantis for 2nd in GOP presidential race

A new survey of the 2024 Republican presidential race finds a dead heat for second place.

The survey from Kaplan Strategies shows Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek G. Ramaswamy are tied at 12% each. Both men are well behind Donald Trump’s 48%.

The pollster says this latest survey is an example of Vivek-mentum.

“Ramaswamy outperformed six other hopefuls by more than double, marking a significant surprise in this poll,” Doug Kaplan says.

Indeed, no other candidate is above mid-single digits: Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence each take 5% support; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has 3% backing; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is at 1%.

Kaplan frames the GOP race as likely winnowing down to three candidates, predicting “the lower-tier candidates drop off and their voters will either return to Trump or rally behind rising stars like Ramaswamy or DeSantis.”

In efforts to goad the Florida Governor, the former President has predicted a Ramaswamy surge, saying DeSantis is “dropping so quickly, he’s probably not going to be in second place much longer,” Trump said, adding that “Vivek could be” in that No. 2 slot.

Though Ramaswamy’s performance here is worth noting, the poll may be an outlier given the Race to the White House polling average. It shows Trump at 52%, DeSantis at 20%, Pence at 6% and Ramaswamy at 5%.