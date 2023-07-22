Nikki Fried, legislators to pass out banned books in Tallahassee

The Chair of the Florida Democratic Party and state legislators will be in Tallahassee Saturday as part of a “banned bookmobile” gambit.
Nikki Fried will be joined by Reps. Angie Nixon and Michele Rayner-Goolsby, activist Thomas Kennedy, and Jen Cousins, founder of the Florida Freedom to Read Project. The event is part of MoveOn Political Action’s first Banned Bookmobile multistate tour.
The event in the capital city kicks off at noon in front of Common Ground Books.
“The anti-American book bans are an attack on all of our freedoms, but the MAGA Republican Party cannot erase us,” said MoveOn Political Action Executive Director Rahna Epting.
“DeSantis and MAGA Republicans’ vision for our country is to censor all of our diverse backgrounds and to punish those who live, love and think differently than they do. We won’t surrender to their extremism, and our Banned Bookmobile tour will give access to books that celebrate the immense diversity of perspectives that are part of the human experience and essential to our development as a society.”
2 comments
O. Fence
July 22, 2023 at 8:29 am
Proggie Democrats–they’re very good at making noisy offensive messes in the middle of a street (Britan’s Just Stop Oil for example) but they HATE it when conservatives do it; and they are terrible at making realistic, workable public policy–and they HATE it when conservatives do it.
ScienceBLVR
July 22, 2023 at 8:43 am
MAGA censorship seems to be the only thing in the Republican policy playbook these days. And I can tell you, most educators don’t like this crap. Even Republican ones. I just don’t see how a war on teachers, public education, and research based vetted curriculum is a good campaign strategy. Even with the fantasy diatribe that teachers are groomers waiting to turn kids gay and inoculate them to woke culture. Makes no sense.. may play well in the Villages, but for the salad bowl of America, not so much.