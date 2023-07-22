Nikki Fried, legislators to pass out banned books in Tallahassee

The Chair of the Florida Democratic Party and state legislators will be in Tallahassee Saturday as part of a “banned bookmobile” gambit.

Nikki Fried will be joined by Reps. Angie Nixon and Michele Rayner-Goolsby, activist Thomas Kennedy, and Jen Cousins, founder of the Florida Freedom to Read Project. The event is part of MoveOn Political Action’s first Banned Bookmobile multistate tour.

The event in the capital city kicks off at noon in front of Common Ground Books.

“The anti-American book bans are an attack on all of our freedoms, but the MAGA Republican Party cannot erase us,” said MoveOn Political Action Executive Director Rahna Epting.

“DeSantis and MAGA Republicans’ vision for our country is to censor all of our diverse backgrounds and to punish those who live, love and think differently than they do. We won’t surrender to their extremism, and our Banned Bookmobile tour will give access to books that celebrate the immense diversity of perspectives that are part of the human experience and essential to our development as a society.”