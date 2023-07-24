Joe Biden campaign names data and analytics leadership team

The re-election campaign for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has filled leadership roles to head data and analytics strategy over the next 16 months.

Becca Siegel, Biden’s Chief Analytics Officer in the 2020 campaign, is returning as a senior advisor, tapped to lead the campaign’s effort to comprehensively integrate data and research into all campaign strategy.

Meg Schwenzfeier is joining the campaign as Chief Analytics Officer.

Together, the two will translate polling and raw voter data to build accurate models and inform critical campaign strategy. Their work will help determine where to hold campaign events, what messaging to include in paid media and how much the campaign will spend on what.

“Integrating a data and research-based approach to our campaign strategy will be essential, and we’re thrilled to have two of the brightest minds in the Democratic Party leading this effort for us,” Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Chavez Rodriguez said.

“Both Becca and Meg were instrumental in President Biden and Vice President Harris’ 2020 victory, presenting a clear and accurate picture of the electorate and getting it right when it mattered most. With their leadership, our campaign will use data to take a holistic view of all the ways we are interacting and communicating with voters, to ensure we’re reaching the right people in the right ways to win in 2024.”

Siegel previously served as senior advisor for tech and delivery on the White House COVID-19 Response Team under the Biden administration.

Schwenzfeier previously served in the Biden 2020 campaign as a data science director. Most recently, she worked as the data and analytics director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.