July 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Biden campaign names data and analytics leadership team

Peter SchorschJuly 24, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawyers push to make transgender care court challenge a class-action lawsuit

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Florida Police Chiefs endorse Ron DeSantis for President

HeadlinesJax

In wake of Kamala Harris visit to Jacksonville, Donna Deegan says she’s not interested in ‘national politics’

221018153621-joe-biden-dnc-101822 (Large)
Their work will help determine where to hold campaign events, what messaging to include in paid media and how much the campaign will spend on what.

The re-election campaign for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has filled leadership roles to head data and analytics strategy over the next 16 months.

Becca Siegel, Biden’s Chief Analytics Officer in the 2020 campaign, is returning as a senior advisor, tapped to lead the campaign’s effort to comprehensively integrate data and research into all campaign strategy.

Meg Schwenzfeier is joining the campaign as Chief Analytics Officer.

Together, the two will translate polling and raw voter data to build accurate models and inform critical campaign strategy. Their work will help determine where to hold campaign events, what messaging to include in paid media and how much the campaign will spend on what.

“Integrating a data and research-based approach to our campaign strategy will be essential, and we’re thrilled to have two of the brightest minds in the Democratic Party leading this effort for us,” Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Chavez Rodriguez said.

“Both Becca and Meg were instrumental in President Biden and Vice President Harris’ 2020 victory, presenting a clear and accurate picture of the electorate and getting it right when it mattered most. With their leadership, our campaign will use data to take a holistic view of all the ways we are interacting and communicating with voters, to ensure we’re reaching the right people in the right ways to win in 2024.”

Siegel previously served as senior advisor for tech and delivery on the White House COVID-19 Response Team under the Biden administration.

Schwenzfeier previously served in the Biden 2020 campaign as a data science director. Most recently, she worked as the data and analytics director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis appoints Michael White to FAMU board of trustees

nextFeds to send more than $14M to boost outdoor recreation in Florida

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 24, 2023 at 9:11 am

    That’s all well and good but has Joe Biden created his own special anti-drag-queen police force yet? Has he announced which beer he is boycotting? Does he go to Six Flags or Disney? We voters need to know where Joe Biden stands on these very important topics.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Rick Scott earns endorsements from 59 Florida Sheriffs for 2024 re-election bid
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more