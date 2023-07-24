Florida Police Chiefs endorse Ron DeSantis for President

The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for President.

“The Florida Police Chiefs Association is honored to fully endorse Gov. DeSantis for President of the United States of America. From his commitment to safe communities and defending the rule of law, to his unwavering support for the profession of law enforcement through better pay and recruiting bonuses, Gov. DeSantis backs the blue,” FPCA President Keith Touchberry said.

The endorsement comes over fellow Florida man Donald Trump and the current occupant of the White House, President Joe Biden.

The organization’s 1st Vice President, Charles “Chuck” Broadway, called DeSantis “an extraordinary public servant” and praised his programs benefiting law enforcement.

“The Florida Police Chiefs Association is proud to endorse an extraordinary public servant like Gov. DeSantis. His first responder recognition programs are making a difference, and we know he will take that same results-oriented approach to Washington,” Broadway said.

FPCA leaders, in its endorsement announcement Monday, pointed to the DeSantis-backed Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program, which they said has attracted 2,265 new recruits and current officers from other states.

“Gov. DeSantis cares about the men and women who risk their lives to protect the public, and he’s demonstrated that concern by making sure agencies have the resources to recruit and retain the most capable, professional ofﬁcers,” FPCA 2nd Vice President Charlie Vazquez said.

The group also praised DeSantis for leading efforts in the 2023 Legislative Session to fund a second round of recruitment bonuses, as well as $110 million for one-time recognition bonuses for certain first responders.

The group credited DeSantis, at least in part, for record-low crime in the Sunshine State.

“With crime at a record 50-year low, Florida is a leader in public safety due to Gov. DeSantis’ steadfast support of our law enforcement officers. We look forward to continuing our work with him on behalf of the people of Florida,” FPCA 3rd Vice President Robert Bage said.

FPCA represents more than 1,300 of Florida’s top law enforcement executives, providing guidance and leadership on issues that affect public safety in communities. The group serves municipal, airport, college and university, and tribal police departments. Their membership also includes, private businesses and security firms and federal, state and county law enforcement agencies across the state.