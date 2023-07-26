Tampa Electric, Hillsborough Community College launch new electrical line workers training program

Tampa Electric (TECO) and Hillsborough Community College (HCC) have teamed up to train future electrical line workers. The duo hosted a ribbon cutting earlier today at HCC’s Brandon Campus to celebrate the launch of the new Electrical Line Workers Training Program.

The program is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and basic skills needed to pursue career opportunities in the electric utility industry as a line worker trainee.

“After months of preparation, the Brandon Campus is delighted to partner with TECO to launch our Electrical Line Worker Program this fall,” said Dr. Deborah Kish, HCC Brandon Campus President. “TECO’s support, both financially and as a program adviser, is paramount to the College’s ability to provide this critical training.”

TECO has pledged over $300,000 annually for scholarships and relevant program equipment to support the Electrical Line Workers Training Program.

“Due to TECO’s generous scholarship support, those who would not otherwise be able to afford this training can now do so,” Kish said.

The four-month program will include 420 hours of training. Upon completion, students will earn certifications in OSHA 10-hour, Bucket Truck Rescue, CPR & AED, Pole Top Rescue and First Aid.

Students who complete the program can interview with TECO for an entry-level electrical line worker position.

“Tampa Electric is proud to partner with Hillsborough Community College to develop this new program,” said Archie Collins, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric. “We rely on skilled line workers to safely and reliably maintain our electrical grid — and to engage with our customers in the community. This program will help to diversify the pool of candidates that we draw from to sustain our team of line workers into the future.”

The Electrical Line Workers Training Program will start on Sept. 5 and run through Dec. 13, 2023. Tuition is $6,500. To apply, you must be 18 years or older at the start of the course, have a high school diploma/GED, pass a level 2 background check, pass a drug screen and must be able to lift 50 pounds.

At TECO, the hourly wage for an entry-level line worker starts at $26.98 and, in five years, can increase to $50 per hour or more. TECO also offers an excellent benefits package that includes health insurance, retirement benefits and generous time off.

For more information on the training program and to apply, visit the Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) website at TampaTraining.com/Electrical-Line-Worker.