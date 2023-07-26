Let Ron be Ron? Nikki Fried says that’s the problem

The chair of the Florida Democratic Party got in some shots about the troubled presidential campaign of the state’s Republican Governor.

During an interview on Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” Nikki Fried offered commentary on the new DeSantis campaign theme to “Let Ron Be Ron.”

“Ron is being Ron,” said Fried, a former Agriculture Commissioner who served four tense years in the Cabinet with DeSantis.

“This is who he is,” Fried said. “I mean, if you could take clips from him for the last four years when he was yelling at reporters in 2020 during the pandemic, I mean, he has gone to these extreme, extreme culture wars that don’t resonate not only here in the state of Florida, but across the country.”

From there, Fried suggested his campaign strategy was myopic.

“And so I’m not surprised that his campaign is failing because you can’t run for president of the United States that the most powerful person, not just in the U.S., but in the entire world based on cultural wars and hate and fear and ridicule and going after people and think you’re going to have a successful presidential campaign,” Fried said. “He’s failed the people of our state.”

“And I’m so happy that the rest of the country is starting to pick up that Ron is actually being Ron.”

Fried was asked if DeSantis would return to Tallahassee and take even harsher positions if he loses the presidential race. She said he would, and called on Republicans in Tallahassee (many of whom endorsed DeSantis preemptively) to stand with Democrats in opposition to the Governor.

“Are they going to continue following this path with him or are they going to finally stand for the true conservatism that the Republican Party has always been known for?”

“He’s going to want his pounds of flesh, but it’s going to be on the Republicans of Florida to fight back with us and to stand united for the people of our state,” Fried said.