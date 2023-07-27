Gov. DeSantis appoints 3 to Commission on Ethics

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two new members and reappointed a third to the Florida Commission on Ethics, a group that serves as the guardian of standards and conduct among officers and employees of the state of Florida.

DeSantis appointed Freddie Figgers, a former member of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors, and Ashley Lukis, a shareholder at GrayRobinson. Lukis is also the wife of DeSantis’ former Chief of Staff, Adrian Lukis.

DeSantis reappointed Dr. Ed Moore, a former member of the Governor’s Efficiency Task Force.

Figgers is the president and CEO of Figgers Communication. He is also an appointee to the State Board of Administration’s Investment Advisory Council. His wife, Natlie Figgers, was one of DeSantis’ appointees to the Florida A&M board of trustees.

Ashley Lukis was named one of the 2023 Florida Super Lawyers Rising Stars by Super Lawyers Magazine. She’s a contributor to the conservative Federalist Society, though the group notes being a contributor does not necessarily constitute an endorsement of the group.

Moore is the former President and CEO of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida. He previously served as an appointee to CareerSource Florida. He has three degrees — his bachelor’s, master’s and a Ph.D. — from Florida State University.

The appointments are subject to Florida Senate confirmation.