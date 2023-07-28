Key West drag show performer challenging two-term incumbent in Monroe County’s HD 120

The Florida Legislature could be getting its first openly performing drag queen.

Michael Elgin Travis, who performs as “Erika Rose” in Key West, has filed to challenge Republican incumbent, Rep. Jim Mooney in Monroe County’s House District 120.

He said the inspiration to run for state office hit while he was on his way to Tallahassee with friends to testify against the bill that later became law (SB 1438) — “Protection of Children.” The law criminalizes allowing children into live shows with “lewd” content .

He said he’s not worried about taking on a two-term incumbent.

“Either way I win,” said the Key West Democrat. “I’ll either win the election or inspire others and let them know they are valued.”

Voters will be seeing a strong contrast between the candidates, not to mention makeup.

Mooney is a realtor. Travis works as a bartender at 801 Bourbon Bar on the famed Duval Street for two nights each week, performs as “Erika Rose” another two nights and serves as a ghost tour guide on other nights.

Mooney, whose district covers all of Monroe County, most of Everglades National Park, and the southernmost portion of Miami-Dade County, won against the Democrat, Adam Gentle, an openly gay candidate, in the 2022 General Election by double digits, 60-49%.

An unaffiliated candidate, Irene Alzerreca Calvo, has also filed to compete in the 2024 General Election. She ran for the same seat in 2022, but was disqualified from competing.

Travis took part in the drag queen parade that preceded the state House hearings on the bill and said he felt welcomed in Tallahassee. He might have a harder time selling support for Democratic policies in his district, however. Data from analyst Matt Isbell of MCI Maps show that the district voters supported Gov. Ron DeSantis by more than 21 percentage points.

Travis said his mission is clear, especially given the way the Legislature is trying to erase the LGBTQ community through policies like the Parental Rights in Education Law that was expanded (HB 1069) in the last Session. It regulates teacher discussions of gender identity or sexual orientation through the eighth grade. The state Board of Education passed rules that keep it from being discussed anytime, through senior year in high school.

It’s “nonsense,” Travis said. “That one drives me nuts.”

The anti-drag legislation, however, has been blocked in federal court. Even though it doesn’t specifically mention drag performers, it’s largely seen as targeting that community. It prohibits letting anyone under 18 into “a show, exhibition, or other presentation in front of a live audience which, in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or specific sexual activities.”

That includes “lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts,” shows appealing to “prurient, shameful, or morbid interests,” and patently offensive displays “without serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for the age of the child present.

Even if that law is on hold, last year’s Session saw the approval of legislation that bans gender-affirming care, specifically prohibits trans people from using anything but the bathroom that corresponds to the gender they were assigned at birth, and more closely regulates the assignment of pronouns at schools.

Travis added, “I’m running for those who feel they are not represented, pushed aside.”