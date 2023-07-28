Ron DeSantis defends ‘dark money’ during town hall sponsored by his Super PAC

During a Never Back Down town hall in Osceola, Iowa, Ron DeSantis wasn’t willing to bite the hand that feeds; he refused to condemn “dark money” in politics when asked directly about it.

The Governor, whose campaign went through a “reboot” in recent days that ditched 38 employees amid a budget crunch, spent Thursday on a bus tour as a “special guest” of his Super PAC.

A member of the crowd asked DeSantis what he would do about “dark money” and “PAC money” in politics, and the Governor’s response stopped far short of reform.

“In terms of like the money that people spend, I mean, I think the issue is just, you know, ultimately you’ve got to inform people about who you are and what you believe in and that’s never anything that’s free,” DeSantis said.

Indeed, DeSantis’ political operation illustrates how pricy a campaign can be. His team rolled out an eye popping $150 million dollar Q2, with $130 million of that going to the PAC. But there’s a caveat: of that $130 million, more than $82 million was transferred from DeSantis’ former state-level political committee.

“You know, it’s harder for a candidate to get their message out than these groups,” DeSantis continued. “And I think that candidates should be able, you know, to have maybe a little bit more permissive rules so that they’re able to do this more effectively.”

The Governor did not explain what those “permissive rules” would be.

“And when you really crimp what they’re able to do, then you end up having, you know, a lot of these groups that go in,” DeSantis added. “I’ve had a lot of them attacking me throughout my career in politics. And that’s unfortunate, but that’s just kind of, kind of the way the cookie crumbles, but they really make it more difficult for candidates just to be able to get their message out. And I think that they should be able to do it.”

“You want to hear from the horse’s mouth. You don’t want these shadowy groups to have all the money and not allow the candidates to be able to do what they need to do,” DeSantis said.

However, at least for the foreseeable future, one of those “shadowy groups” is directly coordinating with the candidate in a way that has been atypical until this election cycle, facilitating hearing from the “horse’s mouth” in a way the formal campaign isn’t doing at the moment.