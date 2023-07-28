Ron DeSantis warns Iowans about ‘woke’ AI

Ron DeSantis is telling Hawkeye State Republicans his concerns about Artificial Intelligence.

And one of them is that AI is too “woke.”

During a town hall event in Osceola, Iowa, the Republican presidential candidate was asked by an attendee about AI, a question that has yet to come up during this campaign.

“So you have some of these big AI companies, a lot of their data, you know, is more woke. It does have a little bit of a political agenda. And so there’s a lot of power to it,” DeSantis said.

The Governor, whose war on woke involves skirmishes with the U.S. Military, the Walt Disney Company, and classrooms from Kindergarten to college, apparently is adding another potential front in the ongoing conflict.

Beyond concerns about wokeness, DeSantis outlined his belief that America’s strategic competitors are using the technology, along with a worry about AI replacing the human touch.

“China is trying to do it for its military. We’re going to have to compete on the military side with AI, but I don’t want a society in which computers overtake humanity,” DeSantis said. “And I don’t know what the appropriate guardrail is federally because a lot is going to change in a year and a half with this because it’s going so rapidly.”

“But at the same time, you know, we want any technology to benefit our citizens and benefit humanity. We don’t want it to displace our citizens or displace humanity,” DeSantis said.

“So as this happens, and there’s rapid development every month, every two months, we’re going to be looking to see, OK, you know, what is it that we need to do. And if there are guard rails that need to be put in place, you know, I would be willing to do that. I think it’s important for society.”