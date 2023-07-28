Ron DeSantis’ odds of winning GOP nomination fall to 9.2%

Bettors continue to steer their money away from Ron DeSantis’ White House hopes.

The Election Betting Odds website, which aggregates the markets on the Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt and Polymarket platforms, shows that the Florida Governor has sunk into single-digits territory in the GOP nomination chase

Investors in these presidential prediction markets now rate DeSantis, as of Friday, with just a 9.2% chance of being the Republican nominee next year, declining from 10.6% Thursday.

The best bet on the board, of course, is former President Donald Trump. Yet Trump faced even a bigger decline overall than DeSantis in the last 24 hours. The man from Mar-a-Lago is at 68.1% at this writing, a 2.1-percentage-point decline from his position the day before.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is closing in on DeSantis in the eyes of investors. He now sits at 7.3%, up 0.2 points from the day before.

Other names are further behind, including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is at 3.3%, up 0.3 points from the day before.

Scott is the most significant Republican candidate to take issue with Florida’s standards for teaching the history of slavery, which posit that enslaved people benefited from learning skills while in bondage. That conflict with DeSantis may have an effect on his performance going forward, as polling finds Scott increasingly competitive with the Florida Governor.

Other names in the field continue to struggle in the estimation of bettors.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are at 2% each, while former Vice President Mike Pence is at just 0.5%.

Though they are not running for President, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is seen as having a 0.2% chance of winning, while U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is at 0.1%.