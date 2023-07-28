Donald Trump calls on Ron DeSantis to ‘get out’ of the 2024 race

Donald Trump is offering unsolicited advice for Ron DeSantis, who is still the second-place candidate in the GOP presidential race.
“I think he has to get out for the good of the party. He could have waited and he would have been odds on favorite for ’28 but he didn’t do that,” the former President said on the John Fredericks Show.
As he has before, Trump told the story of how DeSantis would be politically “dead” if he hadn’t endorsed the Florida Governor in 2018’s race against Adam Putnam.
“He’d be working in a law office right now just doing whatever he was going to do,” Trump argued.
Trump also contended Friday that DeSantis thought he was going to lose the General Election to Andrew Gillum.
“We got him past the General Election running against a then very hot candidate who Ron didn’t think he could beat, but we beat him,” Trump said.
The former President also maligned DeSantis’ political skills, contending that without his backing he’d be nothing.
“But the fact is he’s a lousy campaigner. Remember he was at like 3% when I endorsed him. So on his own without endorsement, without my endorsement, he was at 3%,” Trump said.
“He was a lousy campaigner. He’s proven to be a terrible campaigner. He’s got no personality and he’s proven to be a very bad campaigner and it looks like he’ll be superseded by somebody else,” Trump added. “He’s really gotten back to the pack and I’ve gone way forward and we’re leading by 50 or 60 points in many cases (in polls).”
As he is prone to doing, the former President is exaggerating his lead overall.
The Race to the White House polling average only has Trump with a 37-point lead, 54% to 17% over DeSantis. The Governor is still comfortably ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy and Mike Pence, both of whom have more than 5% support.
Shelby justice
July 28, 2023 at 9:27 am
When has Trump been wrong???
Ron is spending money on trips, which should tell us what he would do in the White House. My money is on Trump winning again. Otherwise WE ALL lose.
Dont Say FLA
July 28, 2023 at 9:27 am
Trump is right but is incomplete. Rhonda needs to get out of governing, too. He’s collecting a paycheck for governing but he’s running around campaigning for a totally lost cause. He’s going to back to Florida and rage at the GOP machine. He will probably ragea to Nikki too, but she will smack that little beach down so fast and so hard, he’ll stick with raging at GOPs aka other bottoms.
Earl Pitts "Most Loved Most Hated" American
July 28, 2023 at 10:22 am
Good mornting America,
As The Ronald’s “Unoffical Campaign Manager” I would like to take a moment to address a few items of concern.
1.) The Ronald was going to spank that little red headed Putnam boy who we monikered “Opie” after that character on Andy Griffin’s old TV show without Trump’s endorsement.
2.) Trump will once again be 2024’s looser should The RNC foolishly cave to the left and the RINO’s and allow Trump to become The RNC’s nominee.
3.) If you, or anyone you know, are buying into the fairy tale fiction that Trump after his 2020 “Biden from The Basement” Smack Down can somwhow resurect his looser image and pull off a 2016 repeat of his Hillary smack down … if thats your fairy tale fiction than you are “Politically Disabled” in your brain and need my, Earl Pitts American’s, help to save yourself along with our Great Nation from your “Politically Disabled” brain.
a.) Honestly America I, Earl Pitts American, know there are not enough of you “Politically Disabled” conservatives out there foolish enough to fall into the Democrat’s trap and actually vote for Trump over Desantis.
b.) The only reason I, Earl Pitts American, am even taking my time to address this topic with the voters is because I, Earl Pitts American, love all conservative voters.
So in closing, my beloved conservative voters, scrape those Trump bumper stickers off your vehicles and replace them with Desantis bumper stickers. Let me, Earl Pitts American, just bring the gravity of this situation right home now and smack you beloved, but hard-headed conservative voters right on your nose to get the point accross.
You know your b hole brother-in-law who is always razzing you about how stupid you are? Yeah that guy: well just imagine the Holy H€LL that jerk is going to dish out on your dum @55 if you dont get onboard with Desantis right now. Boy you are going to really catch it for years to come from your sister’s b hole husband if you dont switch to Desantis right now.
Thank you America,
EPA
Dont Say FLA
July 28, 2023 at 10:41 am
Yo pops I am not even sure Trump so much “won” in 2016 as Hillary “lost.” Only thing Trump definitely won was the GOP Primary, and looks like he fixing to do that a third time. It’s almost like GOP Primary voters can’t learn (except some of them apparently can learn, given Rhonda’s continually sinking numbers, but I don’t want to beat mah dad’s horse)