Byron Donalds blames Ron DeSantis campaign for ‘dumb story’ on Black history standards

The feud between U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and Ron DeSantis continues to heat up, even as the Congressman calls it a “dumb story.”
During an interview on the Fox Business Network, the Southwest Florida Congressman bristled at DeSantis World claiming Donalds, a Republican, is siding with Vice President Kamala Harris’ criticisms of Florida’s Black history standards.
“This is a dumb story and this is brought to us by the DeSantis campaign. They’re the ones who made this an issue. I’ve been very clear that the standards are robust, they are accurate. They are good,” Donalds said. “Students in Florida will learn Black history.”
“But my issue is with one sentence of the entire thing, one sentence of 200 pages,” Donalds continued. “And the DeSantis team wants to make a big issue out of it. That’s ridiculous.”
The 216-page set of guidelines includes instruction to middle school students on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
DeSantis said Thursday he wasn’t “picking a fight” with Donalds, who supports DeSantis’ rival in the 2024 GOP Primary, Donald Trump. But DeSantis accused Donalds of siding with “liberals” rather than choosing to “stand up for (his) state.”
“Floridians should stand up for Florida. Don’t side with Kamala Harris and liberals who are demagoguing this,” DeSantis said.
Donalds rejects that framing Friday.
“For people who are thinking about, well, where do I stand? Do I stand with Florida? I’ve always stood with Florida. I did it when I was in the state Legislature. I stand for Florida now as a member of Congress. I’m one of the members up here fighting hard against this radical agenda from the (Joe) Biden-Harris administration,” Donalds said.
“So my stance on where I am politically is very, very clear. But if I have an issue with one sentence, I’m allowed to have that. The fact that they made this a story is dumb in my view.”
The story isn’t likely to go away. DeSantis’ super PAC identifies Donalds now as a member of the “Trump campaign” in a tweet highlighting the Governor’s position.
5 comments
Dont Say FLA
July 28, 2023 at 10:02 am
Still waiting for Rhonda to name a successful blacksmith who learned the skills of their trade while enslaved.
And no, Rhonda, the guy who was freed at age three does not count. Three years old are still working on not crapping their pants like Rhonda does over every minuscule thing
Tubi Fair
July 28, 2023 at 10:05 am
To be fair to DeSantis, both Harris and Donalds are brownish people. Ron honestly cannot tell them apart. Ron does not comprehend that these two humans might have different viewpoints. To Ron, they’re just a couple of “the others” who are out to get him and his kids.
JD
July 28, 2023 at 10:24 am
“But DeSantis accused Donalds of siding with “liberals” rather than choosing to “stand up for (his) state.” ”
How about that. Some cracks in the facade of the Florida Political Mafia’s united front.
Good.
It’s going to grow as the crazy keeps coming out. Keep finding those party wedge issues. There’s more of them.
Now start to request purges of Republican voter rolls to work the other end.
PeterH
July 28, 2023 at 11:06 am
It’s really hard to find a silver lining in the white American experience of capturing black human beings in Africa and transporting them to plantations where they could be bought and sold like cattle.
Leave it to Ron DeSantis and his deplorable Republicans to attempt a revisionist dogma with the intention of brainwashing Florida’s children. Thank god Florida has term limits and this spiteful administration will be in the rear view mirror sooner rather than later.
Suze
July 28, 2023 at 11:08 am
Says Donalds, married to a beautiful white woman…