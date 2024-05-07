May 7, 2024
Gov. DeSantis has ‘no plans’ to call for a Special Session. But he’s not opposed to the idea
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL050523CH039
'But as of now we're moving forward with the budget.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t opposed to a Special Session of the Legislature this year. But he continues to maintain that he has “no plans” to call one.

“You know, I’ve been asked, would you do more immigration? Of course, I’ll do more immigration,” DeSantis said, referring to legislation like Texas’ SB 4, which he said he liked during a Fox News hit in March.

As the Texas Tribune reports, the bill could put border crossers in jail for six months on their first offense, and up to 20 years for a repeat offense. It would also force Judges to order repatriation, with local law enforcement responsible for taking undocumented immigrants back to the border.

“I am for some of the things that people have been talking about, but we don’t have a plan necessarily to do a Special Session,” DeSantis said, before offering a bit more ambiguity.

“You know, if there are things that we need to do, then I’m sure that the Legislature will want to do it. But as of now we’re moving forward with the budget,” he added Tuesday.

Florida’s Governor made the comments at Gators Portside in Cape Canaveral.

DeSantis had said he wanted a Special Session more than a month ago.

“I’m working with folks to craft, if there’s something we can do in a Special Legislative Session, to give our law enforcement more authority to arrest and detain, because I think that will be a huge disincentive for people to come if we can do it,” DeSantis said on the Sean Hannity radio show.

Since then, there has been a persistent buzz that he wanted the Legislature to reconvene to address immigration and potentially other issues, including more constitutional amendments to clog up the ballot and remove focus from abortion and marijuana legalization proposals.

But he’s stopping short of saying that’s what he wants to do.

