Ron DeSantis likens 2024 presidential campaign to World War II’s D-Day

Ron DeSantis embraced a martial metaphor in explaining how important next year’s Presidential Election is, likening it to one of the signature military battles in American history

During a town hall in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the 2024 presidential candidate invoked U.S. forces landing at Normandy, France, in 1944 for D-Day: a decisive battle ahead of the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany.

The Governor stressed the need for “each generation of Americans to step up and answer the call to preserve and protect liberty.”

“Sometimes that may mean we send a merry band of brothers to the shores of Normandy to fight Nazi Germany. Sometimes that means, where we are now, that we have patriotic Americans step up through this political process and demand that our Constitution be restored,” DeSantis said.

“That’s what we need right now because how this government operates in Washington is not consistent with what the founding fathers envisioned.”

Happily for those enlisting in DeSantis’ war via the “political process,” the body count shouldn’t reach the levels incurred by Allied forces in 1944.

“Allied casualties on June 6 have been estimated at 10,000 killed, wounded, and missing in action: 6,603 Americans, 2,700 British, and 946 Canadians,” noted the Barack Obama White House in a 2014 “fact sheet.”

“From D-day through August 21, the Allies landed more than two million men in northern France and suffered more than 226,386 casualties: 72,911 killed/missing and 153,475 wounded. German losses included over 240,000 casualties and 200,000 captured. Between 13,000 and 20,000 French civilians died, and many more were seriously wounded.”