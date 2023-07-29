July 29, 2023
Ron DeSantis falls to third place in GOP presidential prediction market

A.G. GancarskiJuly 29, 20232min0

FLAPOL050523CH041
Ramaswamy's ahead. And Tim Scott isn't far behind.

Ron DeSantis continues to face perception challenges during his campaign “reboot.”

The latest example of such: the Governor is now in third place in one prediction market tracking the Republican presidential race. And he isn’t too far out of fourth.

Per PredictIt, a “Yes” share for DeSantis is priced at just 17 cents Saturday morning. While he’s still considered to be a better bet than South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (12 cents), he’s more of a longshot than entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (19 cents) and Donald Trump (57 cents).

Interestingly, the fifth best bet isn’t even an active candidate, but does reflect the erosion of perception surrounding the DeSantis campaign. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is priced at six cents, and is seen as a better bet than the rest of the GOP field.

While Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is an active candidate, he doesn’t rate in this market. However, a Yes share for Sen. Marco Rubio is priced at one cent, even though he’s not an active candidate.

Interestingly given Ramaswamy’s surge in the Primary pool, he doesn’t rate in the overall market for the Presidential race. DeSantis is tied for third there with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, with a Yes share for each priced at 12 cents. President Joe Biden leads all options, with a Yes at 42 cents. Trump is at 30 cents.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

