July 30, 2023
Miami, Florida Keys getting additional area code of ‘645′

Associated PressJuly 30, 20231min0

miami beach
The new area code will supplement the existing codes of “305” and “786."

It looks like the singer Pitbull is going to have to add some digits to his ode to Miami’s area code, “305 Anthem.”

That’s because Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys are getting a new area code, “645,” starting next week.

Beginning next Friday, area customers who request new phone numbers will be assigned the “645” area code, the Florida Public Service Commission said in a news release on Friday.

The new area code will supplement the existing codes of “305” and “786″ which already are used for the Miami area and the Florida Keys.

“While minimizing the impact to current customers, the Commission must plan for the continuing influx of new residents and businesses to the region — a testament to South Florida’s growing economy,” Andrew Giles Fay, the commission’s Chairman said in a statement. “The new 645 area code will ensure that customer demand for new lines is met.”

