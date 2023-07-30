Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN in which the former U.S. president claimed that references in news articles or by the network’s hosts to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.
Trump had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million in the federal lawsuit filed last October in South Florida, claiming the references hurt his reputation and political career. Trump is a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in what is his third run for the presidency.
U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, who was appointed by Trump, said Friday in his ruling that the former president’s defamation claims failed because the references were opinions and not factual statements. Moreover, it was a stretch to believe that, in viewers’ minds, that phrase would connect Trump’s efforts challenging the 2020 election results to Nazi propaganda or Hitler’s genocidal and authoritarian regime, the judge said.
“CNN’s use of the phrase ‘the Big Lie’ in connection with Trump’s election challenges does not give rise to a plausible inference that Trump advocates the persecution and genocide of Jews or any other group of people,” the judge wrote in his decision.
Email messages seeking comment were sent to Trump’s attorneys in South Florida and Washington. Email messages seeking comment also were sent to CNN attorneys in Atlanta and South Florida.
4 comments
Dont Say FLA
July 30, 2023 at 1:05 pm
Suing for defamation, claiming reporting on “The Big Lie” meant you’re Hitler and damaged you, but then losing.
Not a smart move. Not a strategy that considered outcomes. Not a strategist who should be in charge of anything at all requiring and strategy (beyond lying and manipulation, Trump’s only two skills)
LOL @ Stupid Lying Manipulative Trump
My Take
July 30, 2023 at 1:22 pm
You could throw a dog-catcher’s net over any bus bench in the Bronx and recruit better than Trump . . . or DeSSantis.
(stolen, after C. Hiaasen)
Earl Pitts "The Ronald's UnOfficial Campagne Manager" American
July 30, 2023 at 1:36 pm
Good afternoon America,
In keeping with the responsabilities and duties of my, Earl Pitts American’s, Official “UnOfficial Campaign Manager” I, Earl Pitts American, can no longer carry Donald Trump any further down the path to The White House.
So America it is with heavy heart that I, Earl Pitts American, must ask The Donald to take this rejection of his Federal litigation as the sign that its time to pack it up, gracefully withdraw, and throw his supporters behind Ron Desantis.
I, Earl Pitts American, take no pleasure in carrying out my duty in this part of my responsabilities to our Great Nation and strongly urge all of The USA to welcome and show your support for The Border Czar under The Desantis Administration. Ladies and Gentelmen, I give you America’s Border Czar, Donald Trump, we are going to order an Air Force III for Border Czar Trump to have at his disposal.
Thank you America,
EPA
My Take
July 30, 2023 at 1:59 pm
Air Force III for Border Czar Trump to have at his disposal.
===
A former Bahamas Air DC-3 that has been sitting aside a runway at LaBelle for three decades.
We’ll inflate the tires, change the oil, and clean the sparkplugs. And paint TRUMP on the sides.