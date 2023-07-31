July 31, 2023
Personnel note: Andrew Walmsley returns to Florida Farm Bureau as Director of Legislative Affairs

Drew Wilson

Andrew Walmsley
Walmsley is rejoining FBFF after working as Senior Director of Government Affairs for the American Farm Bureau in Washington.

The Florida Farm Bureau Federation is welcoming Andrew Walmsley back into the fold as its new Director of Legislative Affairs.

Walmsley is rejoining FBFF after working as Senior Director of Government Affairs for the American Farm Bureau in Washington D.C., where he led the farm policy team, focusing on energy, climate, transportation and biotechnology issues. He previously worked as FBFF’s Assistant Director of Agricultural Policy from 2006-2011.

In his new role, Walmsley will manage FBFF’s state and federal advocacy efforts in Florida.

“Florida Farm Bureau welcomes Andrew Walmsley back to the Sunshine State,” said FBFF President Jeb S. Smith. “Andrew’s policy expertise and robust legislative experience will provide a strong voice in Tallahassee and Washington D.C. for Florida’s farmers and ranchers.”

Walmsley holds over a decade of policy experience in the nation’s capital, where he established the Farm Bill for America’s Families campaign and founded and chaired the Farmers for a Sustainable Future Coalition.

Walmsley held leadership roles on the Agricultural Transportation Work Group, the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance, the Agricultural Biotech Alliance, the Coalition for Safe and Affordable Food and the Rail Customer Coalition. He also served as an adviser to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Walmsley is a sixth-generation Floridian and a proud graduate of the University of Florida. He lives in Tallahassee with his wife, their three children and their dog, Dixie.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories