Tampa Downtown Partnership begins DASH to new rideshare option

The Tampa Downtown Partnership will begin hiring “driver-ambassadors” Tuesday to operate its upcoming DASH (Downtown Area Shared Hubs) rideshare program beginning in October.

The program will transport passengers through the city with low-cost rides between more than 20 different hubs in the downtown area.

Riders will use an app to hail a ride in a zero-emission, all-electric Tesla Model Y. The app will pair up to four passengers to share a hub-to-hub trip.

The driver-ambassadors will be trained not only on road and vehicle operation safety, but on serving as a guide to passengers, armed with information on downtown’s seven neighborhoods, places to go and things to do around the hubs.

“Whether you live, work, play or learn here, DASH will help everyone who comes to Tampa’s Downtown by giving them a new mobility option. A ride in a DASH Tesla will be low-cost, protected from the weather, and ideal for medium-length trips within Downtown,” Tampa Downtown Partnership Interim President Shaun Drinkard said.

The driver-ambassadors will also be trained to report any issues spotted on their routes to maintenance staff or law enforcement in order to serve as an extra set of eyes in the community.

Hub-to-hub rides are expected to be just a few bucks each.

While most rides will be delivered in the easily recognizable yellow Tesla vehicles, those in need of wheelchair accessibility can request an ADA-compliant van using the app.

“DASH is designed to add to the growing number of mobility options in Downtown Tampa — not replace any of them,” said Karen Kress, Senior Director of Transportation & Planning for the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

“From scooters and e-bikes to the TECO Line Streetcar and Pirate Water Taxi to HART bus service and bicycle lanes, we know that a growing urban center needs a wide range of ways to get around. That’s how we avoid congestion, reduce pollution, and help people enjoy everything their city has to offer.”

The Tampa Downtown Partnership expects to begin rides Oct. 1 and will be releasing additional information about hub locations, pricing and operating in the coming weeks. Driver training is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership is a private, membership-based nonprofit composed of companies, organizations and individuals committed to advancing the city’s downtown. The organization, through an annual contract with the city, administers a Special Services District and provides marketing, business development, transportation, advocacy, public space activation, planning and beautification for the downtown area.