Nikki Fried rips Ron DeSantis’ economic track record

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ “Declaration of Economic Independence” strikes one perpetual critic as just empty words.

Nikki Fried, the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, argues that the Governor’s policy rollout in New Hampshire is just another attempt to rescue what she calls his “failing presidential campaign.”

“Ron can lay out whatever plan he wants,” Fried said, “but we’ve already seen his track record on economic issues. His disputes with Disney and anti-immigration bill have crippled our biggest industries, housing prices have skyrocketed and our property insurance market has collapsed.”

Fried went on to argue that the plan wouldn’t help the Governor’s run for higher office.

“His repeated attempts to ‘reboot’ his failing presidential campaign are becoming increasingly costly for Floridians. The reset button clearly isn’t working and another political stunt won’t change that. He couldn’t win on culture wars and now he’s trying to sell his economic plan to the American people — but if his plummeting polling numbers are any indication, the country isn’t buying what he’s selling,” Fried contended.

She went on to compare DeSantis’ economic stewardship of the Sunshine State unfavorably with that of President Joe Biden on the national level.

“While Democrats have been bringing inflation down across the country, Ron’s record on the economy has brought Florida to the brink — and blaming China, ‘zombie studies’ or electric vehicles doesn’t sound like an economic plan to me.”

Fried’s statement doesn’t address the specifics of DeSantis’ manifesto for economic nationalism, much of which is a shot across the bow of the President he seeks to unseat.

DeSantis said Monday he plans to restore “economic sovereignty,” spur economic growth by eliminating “bureaucracy and red tape,” lower tax rates and simplify the tax code, assert “energy independence” from “hostile nations,” and kneecap environmental, social, and governance investing and social credit scores.

Additionally, he said he will “restore merit in the individual” as a criterion for “economic advancement,” standing against “discriminatory” diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

He also promised to “lower the barriers to entry, particularly for blue-collar workers” into education while championing “workforce education and technical training.”

The Governor also said there was a need to “rein in” the Federal Reserve, griping about interest rates making homes unaffordable.

Additionally, the Governor would “rein in” congressional spending, saying he backed a balanced-budget amendment and congressional term limits to that end.