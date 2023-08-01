Michael Waltz wants new Monroe Doctrine to address China’s incursions to Cuba, Latin America

As China steps up its presence in the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz says America needs a new Monroe Doctrine.

“The bottom line is from a food security standpoint, from an energy standpoint, from a critical mineral standpoint, everything that we need to really function and thrive as an economy and leader of the free world is in our hemisphere,” the St. Augustine Beach Republican said. “We need to prioritize those relationships.”

President James Monroe, one of America’s Founding Fathers, issued his famous doctrine to Congress in 1823, declaring the U.S. would not tolerate any incursions into the Americas by European powers. That foreign policy would be used for decades, cited when the U.S. helped topple a Mexican government installed by France in 1865.

Two hundred years after Monroe gave his address in Washington, Waltz said the threat comes not from Europe but from superpowers in the Far East. In his Washington office, Waltz spoke at length on the threats to the U.S. on fronts diplomatic, economic and even military.

Waltz recently traveled to Miami for a field hearing on Cuba amid reports the communist nation reached a deal with China to increase spying capabilities there.

“Just to kind of bring it home, we have SOUTHCOM In Miami, we have Special Operations Command in Tampa, we have Central Command in Tampa,” Waltz said.

“And what I don’t think a lot of people realize is, we have the Air Force’s premier missile test range, the Gulf test range, that goes the length of the west coast of Florida, all of which can be monitored out of the spy station and Cuba. I mean, it’s a play right out of the Soviet Union playbook.”

Since news broke of a proposed spy station, Waltz said he’s been frustrated by the evolving intelligence assessment from President Joe Biden’s administration. Initially, the administration downplayed matters. Then they said China in fact had spying operations based in Cuba for years, dating back to Republican administrations.

“The response so far is, well, we’re monitoring closely,” Waltz said. “That’s not good enough.”

Waltz worries China will establish a military presence. But while such activity 90 miles off Florida’s coast brings some urgency, the Congressman’s concerns aren’t limited to Cuba. He said China has embedded itself deeply with Latin American nations like Venezuela and Nicaragua. All indications, Waltz said, show China openly intent on replacing the U.S. as the world’s most dominant economic superpower.

The Congressman wants to see a certain refocusing of foreign policy on building its trade relationships with allies that hold the same values. It’s why he wants to shift reliance on supplies from China to nations like India, which boasts similar resources.

“Heck, if we can’t bring the supply chains out of China home, let’s at least get them out of China and into the world’s largest democracy that’s partnered with the world’s oldest democracy and see what progress we can make that way,” Waltz said.

He also said India could provide a market to Florida’s farmers. The potential exists, Waltz said, for India to become the most significant economic and military partner for the U.S. on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Waltz continues to push for accountability regarding the U.S. withdrawal in another Asian nation. He spoke up at a hearing last week demanding accountability for the botched departure of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

“There hasn’t been a single resignation, firing or even lateral transfer for that debacle,” he said.

Waltz, a Green Beret, considers that a slap in the face of veterans, and said the Republican-controlled House will continue to demand accountability.