August 1, 2023
Florida pols react to Donald Trump’s latest indictment

Jacob OglesAugust 1, 20235min1

trump ap 3
Elected officials were quick to voice opinions on the new charges.

President Donald Trump is facing indictment for a third time this year as he runs for the GOP presidential nomination for the chance to take on President Joe Biden. Florida political leaders sounded off on the legal development.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, tweeted: “As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans. While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, D.C. to their home districts. Washington, D.C. is a ‘swamp’ and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality. One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses — I will end the weaponization of the federal government.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, tweeted: “It seems like every time we learn more about Biden’s shady business dealings, his DOJ indicts President Trump.”

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat, tweeted: “The rule of law must remain sacred for our democracy to function. Special exceptions can never apply.”

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, issued a statement: “Here we are again, another Biden-backed indictment of his chief political opponent — the former President and leading candidate for the Republican nomination — Donald J. Trump. Jack Smith is a rogue prosecutor with an axe to grind against President Trump, who is willing to top the country and the rule of law on its head by throwing indictment after indictment against their threat. This selective use of the full breadth of the federal government to attack Trump while concocting sweetheart deals for Hunter (Biden), Hillary (Clinton), and the rest of the Democrat darlings is something you expect in a third-world country, not the United States of America. My support of President Trump grows with every egregious attempt by Biden’s (Department of Justice) to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, tweeted: “Defund Jack Smith’s Witch hunt against President Trump!”

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, a Winter Park Republican, tweeted: “It’s not shocking that every time the Biden crime family has evidence surface (FD-1023), or a congressional hearing that exposes further corruption and abuses of power, that the weaponized DoJ indicts his top political opponent (Pres. Trump). The American people are not buying the political witch hunts any longer, and the Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government must start its hearings into the DoJ abuses and AG (Merrick) Garland.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, tweeted: “Another indictment to make President Trump even stronger! Nothing but prosecutorial misconduct from a completely weaponized DOJ. MAGA!”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • PeterH

    August 1, 2023 at 6:13 pm

    Trump and his six co-conspirators are not above the law! The NYT is reporting that Jeffrey Clark is one of the six co-conspirators!

