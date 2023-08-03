August 3, 2023
Ron DeSantis nabs support from 35 local South Carolina leaders

Peter SchorschAugust 3, 20239min1

DeSantis AP 2
Most of the nods come from low-level local elected officials.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has secured endorsements from 35 South Carolina leaders, including 32 current and former local elected officials, one state Representative and two former state Representatives.

The endorsements add to the 15 lawmakers who already offered their support for DeSantis in the Republican Presidential Primary.

The sole new endorsement from a South Carolina Representative brings the Florida Governor’s total endorsements from state lawmakers nationwide to 275, an accomplishment his campaign said on Thursday demonstrates “the strength and enthusiasm” DeSantis is building.

“Governor DeSantis has a forward-looking vision to reverse the decline of this nation and get our economy back on track for working for families in South Carolina and across the country,” said state Rep. Joe Bustos, one of the new endorsers.

“As a fellow veteran, Ron DeSantis uniquely understands the service and sacrifice of our military, veterans, and their families, and I am proud to endorse him to be the next Commander-in-Chief and President of the United States.”

Added Tega Cay Mayor Pro Tempore Tom Hyslip: “I am proud to endorse Ron DeSantis for President. Governor DeSantis is a leader who delivered the most conservative agenda in the nation in Florida, cutting taxes, providing economic relief for working families, protecting personal freedoms, supporting law enforcement, and fighting for parents’ rights. As President of the United States, he will get the job done and deliver those same results for the American people.”

The complete list of new South Carolina endorsements includes:

— State Rep. Bustos.

— Aiken County Council member Kelley D. Mobley.

— Aiken County Clerk of Court Robert Harte.

— Barnwell County Council member Ben Kinlaw.

— Beaufort County School Board Member Rachel Wifenski.

— Beaufort County School Board Member Elizabeth Hey.

— Charleston City Council member Boyd Gregg.

— Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley.

— Charleston County School Board Member Leah Whatley.

— Clover Town Council member Bo Legg.

— Clover School Board Member Matt Burris.

— Darlington County Council member Marvin Le Flowers.

— Dorchester County Council member Eddie Crosby.

— Dorchester County School Board Member Kellie Bates.

— Edgefield County Clerk of Court CharlesSonnyReel.

— Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland.

— Fort Mill Town Council member Allen Garrison.

— Greenville County Council member Joey Russo.

— Inman Mayor Cornelius Huff.

— Isle of Palms Council member John Bogosian.

— Laurens County Council member Luke Rankin.

— Laurens County Council member Kemp Younts.

— McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns.

— North Augusta City Council member David McGhee.

— North Augusta City Council member Eric Presnell.

— Richland County Council member Jason Branham.

— Richland County Council member Don Weaver.

— Tega Cay Mayor Pro Tempore Hyslip.

— Tega Cay City Council member Gus Matchunis.

— Tega Cay City Council member Scott Shirley.

— Former state Rep. Lin Bennett.

— Former state Rep. Sandy McGarry.

— Former North Augusta Mayor Pro Temp Ken McDowell.

— Former Charleston City Council member Henry Fishburne.

— Former Mount Pleasant Town Council member Chris Nickels.

Previous South Carolina endorsements include:

— State Sen. Josh Kimbrell.

— State Sen. Dwight Loftis.

— State Sen. Rex Rice.

— State Sen. Danny Verdin.

— State Rep. Gary Brewer.

— State Rep. Micah Caskey.

— State Rep. Bill Herbkersman.

— State Rep. Bill Hixon.

— State Rep. Brandon Guffey.

— State Rep. Steven Long.

— State Rep. Travis Moore.

— State Rep. Dennis Moss.

— State Rep. Chris Murphy.

— State Rep. Roger Nutt.

— State Rep. Ashley Trantham.

Peter Schorsch

