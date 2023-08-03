Memo: Vivek Ramaswamy ‘on track to eclipse Ron DeSantis’

While the No. 1 spot in the Republican presidential race is currently a fixed proposition, Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign is telling supporters they could be in the second position.

“Vivek has seen rapid movement in polling and is on track to eclipse Ron DeSantis,” reads a 14-page memo to supporters that cites four polls that show Ramaswamy surging, including a Kaplan Strategies poll that shows him tied with DeSantis at 12% support.

The memo contends that “over the last 45 days,” the campaign has had the most “sustained growth and success” of any operation in the Republican field, offering the “best return on investment” as measured by “ballot growth” and “image growth.”

“Vivek is spending significantly less than his competitors on traditional advertising per percentage point in national polls, proving his message and vision lands with the GOP electorate. This is a likely prediction of who will succeed in the 2024 election when comparing spending in 2015 to 2023.”

Back in 2015, of course, Donald Trump surged from 1% in June polling to 39% by December.

The campaign also contends Ramaswamy’s favorable rating is only behind Trump and DeSantis as the candidate has “vaulted to a steady third place in most recent national polls.”

Earned media is another venue in which the campaign claims success, noting that Ramaswamy has had more “earned media hits” in the last 45 days than DeSantis.

Talking to the “grassroots” about “what they care about” has translated into 70,000 small dollar donations, including 40,000 from “new donors to politics,” the memo adds.

The momentum has also been reflected in online searches: “Earlier this month, Vivek has passed Ron DeSantis in total Google Search traffic for the first time since DeSantis entered the race.”

Thus far, DeSantis’ campaign hasn’t engaged anyone in the field but Trump (though his super PAC has targeted Nikki Haley over the Disney issue). The ultimate proof of the memo’s claims will be when the Governor goes on the attack against Ramaswamy.