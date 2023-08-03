Ron DeSantis reups claim that throats will be ‘slit’ if he is elected President

Perhaps the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign should be sponsored by X-Acto Blades.
The Florida Governor and Republican White House hopeful continues to claim that if he is elected President, throats will be “slit.”
The latest instance was in New Hampshire over the weekend at an event hosted by former Senator and Ambassador Scott Brown, as reported by New Hampshire Public Radio.
“We are going to start slitting throats on Day 1,” DeSantis said in Rye, regarding federal bureaucrats.
The word choice was controversial, noted reporter Josh Rogers. But it wasn’t the first time DeSantis used that imagery.
During a July 27 interview with Real America’s Voice, DeSantis said he wanted a Defense Secretary who was ready to “slit some throats” and be “very firm, very strong” in imposing their will.
“You know, they may have to slit some throats. And it’s a lot harder to do that if these are people that you’ve trained with in the past. … So we’re going to have somebody out there, you know, be very firm, very strong, but they are going to make sure that we have the best people in the best positions and there’s not going to be necessarily prior relationships that would cloud that judgment,” DeSantis contended during an interview with John Solomon on “Just the News.”
It remains to be seen if throat slitting will become part of the regular repertoire like phrases such as the “woke mind virus.” But it’s clear that in an effort to show his toughness to partisan audiences, it’s an image the Governor is betting will resonate with Republicans.
Michael K
August 3, 2023 at 10:11 am
What a role model.
JD
August 3, 2023 at 10:13 am
So they can be replaced with toadies. Like those that were fired from the campaign and hired in the state offices.
Earl Pitts "The Ronald's UnOfficial Campaign Manager" American
August 3, 2023 at 10:18 am
Good mornting American Voters,
This is a vote for “The Ronald” Plus Plus.
America did not get this with Trump last time as Trump allowed all the Dook 4 Brains Leftists to carry over from the B. Hussian O. administration to remain in power.
And you know all the pain and suffering Trump brought upon our Great Nation by not slitting their Dook 4 Brains Leftist throats.
This pretty much means its all over for Trump and my UnOfficial client, “The Ronald” will occupy The White House for the next 8 great years.
Goodbye “The Donald” – Hello “The Ronald”,
EPA
Tjb
August 3, 2023 at 10:19 am
Ron comment is that of a desperate and murderous banana republic dictator,
Dr. Franklin Waters
August 3, 2023 at 10:31 am
Unhinged
Dont Say FLA
August 3, 2023 at 10:46 am
You go, girl! You slit as many throats as you feel like need to be slit. It’ll be just like your “service” at Guantanamo Bay, huh Rhonda?
Word of advice, when you start to slit throats, start with your own, and do an adequate job.
Rhonda you are already far too creepy. You do not want to live 40 more years with a scarred throat from a failed self slit.
Little kids are already plenty scared of you. You don’t want that scar for 40 years. If you fail, as is your wont, at least on the plus side you’d finally be in huge demand …for Halloween parties.
You can do it, Rhonda. You can do it! I know you can. You DO have it inside you to be adequate at something. You CAN do a good job at this.
Find your inner strength. It’s inside you somewhere. It’s not Casey. No. No, your inner strength is NOT Casey. No!
Josh Green
August 3, 2023 at 10:47 am
He’s trying to use this kind of authoritarian, mob boss language because he thinks that will endear him to the stupidest people in the electorate – Trump’s base.
But he seems to forget that Trump lost the popular vote, the majority of people don’t want another corrupt authoritarian mob boss as President, and are actually decent people who don’t want to hear this kind of violent wordplay coming from their elected leaders.
Wal Mart
August 3, 2023 at 10:47 am
We are running a special on step ladders, Ron. You’ll need one for reaching the average throat.
My Take
August 3, 2023 at 10:57 am
Aways playing to the redneck dregs.
But he and Trump already have them.
This hardly attracts the suburban moms.
PeterH
August 3, 2023 at 11:03 am
What a horrible and disgusting little man!
Republicans are America’s biggest problem!
Vote all Republicans out of office!
Our governor
August 3, 2023 at 11:09 am
Disgusting and embarrassing
Rbruce
August 3, 2023 at 11:24 am
Fake outrage of the day.