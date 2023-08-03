Ron DeSantis reups claim that throats will be ‘slit’ if he is elected President

Perhaps the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign should be sponsored by X-Acto Blades.

The Florida Governor and Republican White House hopeful continues to claim that if he is elected President, throats will be “slit.”

The latest instance was in New Hampshire over the weekend at an event hosted by former Senator and Ambassador Scott Brown, as reported by New Hampshire Public Radio.

“We are going to start slitting throats on Day 1,” DeSantis said in Rye, regarding federal bureaucrats.

The word choice was controversial, noted reporter Josh Rogers. But it wasn’t the first time DeSantis used that imagery.

During a July 27 interview with Real America’s Voice, DeSantis said he wanted a Defense Secretary who was ready to “slit some throats” and be “very firm, very strong” in imposing their will.

“You know, they may have to slit some throats. And it’s a lot harder to do that if these are people that you’ve trained with in the past. … So we’re going to have somebody out there, you know, be very firm, very strong, but they are going to make sure that we have the best people in the best positions and there’s not going to be necessarily prior relationships that would cloud that judgment,” DeSantis contended during an interview with John Solomon on “Just the News.”

It remains to be seen if throat slitting will become part of the regular repertoire like phrases such as the “woke mind virus.” But it’s clear that in an effort to show his toughness to partisan audiences, it’s an image the Governor is betting will resonate with Republicans.