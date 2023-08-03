Last Call for 8.3.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida Legislative Black Caucus says Vice President Kamala Harris made the right call when she refused Gov. Ron DeSantis’ challenge to a debate on the state’s controversial new African American history standards.

In a Thursday news release, FLBC Chair and Tampa Democratic Rep. Dianne Hart said the Governor’s debate pitch was little more than a Hail Mary from a floundering presidential campaign.

“It is obvious that he is not serious about defending or explaining the lies of these standards because not once has he or his office reached out to the members of the FLBC to discuss this curriculum. Not during the formulation nor prior to the implementation. If he is serious about having an actual conversation and hearing why slavery provided no benefit to enslaved people we welcome the opportunity,” Hart said.

DeSantis issued the challenge after Harris excoriated the new standards during a swing through Jacksonville last month. She and others have zeroed in on a line in the standards that requires instruction on how “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

The Governor, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and others in the DeSantis administration have staunchly defended the curriculum. They have doubled down even when faced with criticism from other Republicans, such as U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds. Donald, who is Black, said the standards were “good, robust, and accurate” but added, “the attempt to feature the personal benefits of slavery is wrong and needs to be adjusted.”

Harris flatly refused to debate DeSantis, who is running to kick President Joe Biden out of the White House and her out of the Naval Observatory. “I tell you there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact. There were no redeeming qualities of slavery,” she said.

Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones also backed up the VP, saying “DeSantis is drinking his own Kool-Aid if he continues to claim that enslaved people benefited from slavery and that Florida is number one in the country for education.”

Jacksonville Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis added, “This Governor has proven, without fail, that he has no interest in protecting Black history, no interest in helping Floridians, and absolutely no interest in anything beyond his ridiculous presidential ambitions.

“Vice President Harris had every right to deny his farce of a debate. Florida’s Commissioner of Education already has a Task Force of African American History experts who were not consulted — instead, the job was given to a group of empty yes men and a conservative think tank. If we’re looking for ‘indoctrination of students,’ maybe the Governor should look in a mirror.”

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“She was quite nice and polite. She let me do everything by Zoom. She granted a motion, an extension on time to report because of [my client’s] job. But she is of the opinion that these people need to go to prison.”

— Attorney John R. Osgood, on the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 election conspiracy case.

