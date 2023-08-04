Ron DeSantis talks cocaine and finger painting at the White House yet again in Iowa

Ron DeSantis is telling Hawkeye State voters there won’t be “cocaine” in the White House, but “finger painting” will be a different matter.

The 2024 presidential candidate, who is back in Iowa’s Winneshiek County at a Never Back Down tour stop, continues to riff on illicit powder found in the Joe Biden White House earlier this summer, while incorporating material about the First Son’s highly sought after art.

“You saw my family, like, ages 6, 5 and 3. There’s not going to be cocaine in the White House when I’m President though. Maybe some finger paints on the walls but nothing that we can’t take care of,” DeSantis quipped, before pivoting to paintings of a different kind.

“I was thinking about this painting. You know, Hunter Biden gets a million dollars for these paintings. Have you seen this from the benefactors of his father? My 6-year-old, Madison, you just saw, she paints better than Hunter does. Maybe we should put her stuff up on eBay and see what that can fetch.”

The Governor has worked this material into the routine before.

Regarding the Biden paintings, DeSantis said recently that he didn’t think his daughter’s paintings “would fetch a million dollars.”

The Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis have also turned their children’s finger painting in the Governor’s Mansion into lighthearted humor for months. Additionally, the cocaine commentary has been central to the DeSantis pitch, including during his last trip to Iowa.

“No cocaine in the White House. We are not going to do it,” DeSantis promised in Oskaloosa a week ago. “We may have some problems with my 6-, 5- and 3-year-old with finger painting and things like that, but it’s going to all be very G-rated.”