August 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis talks cocaine and finger painting at the White House yet again in Iowa

A.G. GancarskiAugust 4, 20233min3

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis blames Kamala Harris for national ‘decline’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis breaks with Ronald Reagan on mental health institutions

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Casey DeSantis says she had to pull out the ‘sleeper sofa’ on Iowa visit

DeSantis Iowa NBD
Another trip to Iowa brings a repeat of a familiar riff.

Ron DeSantis is telling Hawkeye State voters there won’t be “cocaine” in the White House, but “finger painting” will be a different matter.

The 2024 presidential candidate, who is back in Iowa’s Winneshiek County at a Never Back Down tour stop, continues to riff on illicit powder found in the Joe Biden White House earlier this summer, while incorporating material about the First Son’s highly sought after art.

“You saw my family, like, ages 6, 5 and 3. There’s not going to be cocaine in the White House when I’m President though. Maybe some finger paints on the walls but nothing that we can’t take care of,” DeSantis quipped, before pivoting to paintings of a different kind.

“I was thinking about this painting. You know, Hunter Biden gets a million dollars for these paintings. Have you seen this from the benefactors of his father? My 6-year-old, Madison, you just saw, she paints better than Hunter does. Maybe we should put her stuff up on eBay and see what that can fetch.”

The Governor has worked this material into the routine before.

Regarding the Biden paintings, DeSantis said recently that he didn’t think his daughter’s paintings “would fetch a million dollars.”

The Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis have also turned their children’s finger painting in the Governor’s Mansion into lighthearted humor for months. Additionally, the cocaine commentary has been central to the DeSantis pitch, including during his last trip to Iowa.

“No cocaine in the White House. We are not going to do it,” DeSantis promised in Oskaloosa a week ago. “We may have some problems with my 6-, 5- and 3-year-old with finger painting and things like that, but it’s going to all be very G-rated.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis campaigning in Iowa as new poll says he's far behind Donald Trump

nextPoll: Tight race for 2nd in New Hampshire between Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis

3 comments

  • Michael K

    August 4, 2023 at 10:16 am

    Not to worry, America. No DeSatanizers will ever live in the White House.

    Reply

  • Dr. Franklin Waters

    August 4, 2023 at 10:17 am

    Cocaine & Finger Painting sounds like a good title for this clowns autobiography.

    Reply

  • M. Mouse

    August 4, 2023 at 11:04 am

    Finger puddin’ Ron blames the kids for the mess on the walls! Squeak!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories