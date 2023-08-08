Personnel note: Florida Ports Council announces new board leadership

The Florida Ports Council board of directors announced its new slate of officers for Fiscal Years 2023-2025, including SeaPort Manatee Executive Director Carlos Buqueras as board Chair.

Buqueras has led Manatee County’s seaport since 2012, following 22 years as Director of Business Development at Port Everglades in Broward County.

With more than three decades of port leadership experience, Buqueras is globally renowned for his achievements in all facets of seaport business development and operations, including containerized, bulk and breakbulk cargos, as well as the cruise and ferry industry.

“I’m truly honored that my fellow port directors have placed their confidence in me to serve for the next two years as Chairman of the Florida Ports Council at a time when international trade is enjoying significant growth throughout Florida,” Buqueras said.

“As the populations of Florida and the entire U.S. Southeast continue to swell, it is increasingly essential that seaport infrastructure expand to efficiently meet demands for consumer goods and other vital cargos. I look forward to working with my fellow port directors in ensuring we collectively thrive as gateways for burgeoning commerce.”

The Florida Ports Council also announced the election of PortMiami CEO Hydi Webb as Vice Chair and the re-election of Port St. Pete Enterprise Facilities Planning Manager David Wirth as Secretary/Treasurer.

Webb has 30 years of experience in cruise and cargo business development and oversees the growth and development of one of the world’s leading cruise ports and one of America’s fastest-growing container ports.

“Florida’s seaports are seeing record cargo activity and showing the world that our reliable and resilient ports are ready for more. As Florida looks to seize even more cargo and cruise market share, Carlos Buqueras, Hydi Webb and David Wirth are the right leaders to help advance this strong economic engine,” said Florida Ports Council President and CEO Mike Rubin.