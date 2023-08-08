Super PAC backing Francis Suarez complains he’s being excluded from polls

A super PAC supporting Francis Suarez’s White House run says the Miami Mayor’s low polling numbers aren’t due to his lack of popularity but his unfair exclusion from many surveys across the country.

The group might be onto something. Suarez announced Monday that he’d crossed the 40,000 unique donor threshold necessary to make the GOP presidential debate stage on Aug. 23.

It took him less than two months.

“Mayor Suarez’s message of bringing the Miami Model to the rest of the country is obviously resonating,” SOS America PAC spokesperson Chapin Fay said in a statement.

“But the fact (he) is still being excluded from many polls across the country is a black mark on the process, especially now that he has hit the fundraising threshold and is the only Hispanic candidate running. All candidates that have met the fundraising threshold should be included in any poll that the RNC is going to count as qualifying.”

Suarez trails 10 other candidates for the Republican nomination, according to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, which shows him resonating with 0.0% of respondents. So far, he’s scored no higher than 1% in any national poll.

His true support is likely higher, Fay said, noting a new poll of likely New Hampshire voters in which 16% of respondents said they were either “undecided” or favored “somebody else” in the GOP field.

The Co/Efficient poll, published Monday, included eight Republican candidates. Suarez was not among them.

“That is 16% of Republican Primary voters looking for someone else to vote for,” Fay said. “Not offering them a full choice of all the candidates running who have qualified for the fundraising threshold is doing a disservice to Republicans across the nation.”

Of note, the New Hampshire poll found former President Donald Trump leading the pack with 43% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with 9% each.

FiveThirtyEight, meanwhile, shows Trump with 52% support nationwide, followed by DeSantis at 16% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 7.2%.