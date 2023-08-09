Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.9.23

Good Wednesday morning.

The Florida Leadership Council — a group of more than 100 former legislators, elected officials and veteran Democratic activists from across the state — announced its first round of endorsements for the 2024 election cycle.

The group is throwing its weight behind four candidates who will be vital to Democrats’ efforts to flip the six seats necessary to break out of the super minority in the Florida House: Marucci Guzmán in the HD 35 Special Election, Sarah Henry in HD 38, Jay Shooster in HD 91, and Joe Saunders in HD 106.

“As rising costs, particularly housing and home insurance, reach crisis levels, Floridians have had enough of Gov. (Ron) DeSantis and the Republican Legislature’s backward political agenda,” said former state Sen. Winston “Bud” Gardner.

“Marucci Guzmán, Sarah Henry, Jay Shooster, and Joe Saunders will help restore common sense in Florida — working to lower costs, build an economy that works for everyday people, and protect individual freedoms.”

Founded in 2022, the Florida Leadership Council is a political committee that includes leaders who go back five decades, such as Rep. Murray Dubbin, who served between 1963 and 1974. The members also include Paula Dockery, who served in the Legislature for 16 years as a Republican but is now an independent.

The political committee, chaired by Bob Butterworth, the state’s longest-serving Attorney General, has significantly stepped up its fundraising efforts this year, including raising more than $100,000 in June to support Democratic candidates for the Florida House.

“Ron DeSantis replaces Campaign Manager with Florida Chief of Staff as he ‘reloads’” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger — In his third staff shake-up in less than a month, DeSantis replaced his embattled presidential campaign manager with one of his most trusted, and most conservative, advisers: his gubernatorial office’s Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier.

Outgoing campaign manager Generra Peck will remain as chief strategist on the campaign as part of the restructuring. Peck guided DeSantis’ blowout re-election bid last year, but she quickly became the subject of criticism from DeSantis advisers and donors in mid-July after his presidential campaign stalled and money dried up.

The campaign then twice cut staff and expenses and retooled DeSantis’s press strategy to make him more available to the mainstream media.

But donors and some outside advisers weren’t satisfied, leading DeSantis last week to ask Uthmeier to diagnose problems with the campaign and see if he could fix them. Ultimately, it led the Governor to ask Uthmeier to take the job.

Replacing Uthmeier in the Governor’s Office as acting Chief of Staff will be Alex Kelley, who is currently Florida’s Secretary of Commerce.

Almost as important as gaining DeSantis’s trust, Uthmeier is also a top ally of First Lady Casey DeSantis, who plays an outsized role as the Governor’s eyes and ears and his campaign trail surrogate.

Peck offered to resign late last month at a donor retreat in Utah where some DeSantis advisers began criticizing her to the Governor. Casey DeSantis, who is also close to Peck and appreciated her hard work and loyalty, balked, according to two sources.

“DeSantis seeks to distance himself from Donald Trump on Jan. 6” via Julia Manchester of The Hill — DeSantis has made moves in recent days to distance himself from Trump over the 2020 election as the former President faces charges over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on Jan. 20 every four years is the winner,” DeSantis said. The comments came days after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges in the Jan. 6 federal investigation. “I think what people in the media and elsewhere, they want to act like somehow this was just like the perfect election. … I don’t think it was a good-run election,” DeSantis said. “But I also think Republicans didn’t fight back. You’ve got to fight back when that is happening.”

“Trump: DeSantis should have waited until 2028 to run for White House” via Brett Samuels of The Hill — Trump, in a speech to supporters in New Hampshire, recounted how he soured on DeSantis over the past year. He explained that he had endorsed and campaigned for DeSantis in his 2018 gubernatorial bid, only for the Governor to use his landslide re-election win last November as a springboard to launch his own Presidential campaign. “So that’s why I’ve been particularly hard on him, and fortunately it’s worked because he’s crashing. He doesn’t know what happened,” Trump said.

—”Trump takes aim at DeSantis: He’s ‘crashing’” via Fox News

“DeSantis weaponizes Trump’s record against him in major escalation between top candidates” via Rachel Schilke of The Washington Examiner — DeSantis is taking a new approach to his campaign, stepping up his attacks on Trump, targeting policy areas or events in which he believes the former President failed. “But here’s the issue that I think is important for Republican voters to think about: Why did we have all those mail votes? Because Trump turned the government over to [Anthony] Fauci,” DeSantis said. “They embraced lockdowns. They did the CARES Act, which funded mail-in ballots across the country.”

“Rich donors to DeSantis: Be more normal” via Rick Newman of Yahoo Finance — Some Republicans think DeSantis is the party’s best hope at dethroning Trump. DeSantis keeps disappointing them. With his polling numbers stuck far below Trump’s, DeSantis has been facing blowback from big donors who think maybe he’s not the GOP’s savior, after all. The latest contributor to get the jitters is Las Vegas hotel magnate Robert Bigelow, who has been DeSantis’s biggest donor so far, giving $20 million to the candidate’s super PAC. Bigelow recently told Reuters he would hold off giving DeSantis any more money for the time being. DeSantis needs to “shift to get more moderates,” Bigelow told Reuters. “Extremism doesn’t get you elected.”

“Ron DeSantis’ decline is ‘accelerating,’ poll shows” via James Bickerton of Newsweek — DeSantis’ level of support from Republican Primary voters has nearly halved since the end of March, with the decline accelerating over the past week, according to an aggregation of polling figures produced by the RealClearPolitics website. On March 30, 30.1% of GOP Primary voters wanted the Governor to secure the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, versus just 15.7% on Aug. 6. During the same period, Trump’s support with the same voters increased, from 45.9% to 53.7%. Since launching his presidential bid in May, DeSantis has struggled to gain ground on his chief rival, raising the prospect of a rerun of the 2020 contest between Trump and Joe Biden.

“Is the DeSantis slide reversible?” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Even before Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in late March, DeSantis’s position relative to Trump had started to collapse. After that indictment, related to hush money payments to a porn star, support for Trump surged. Many observers thought that the looming indictments of Trump might shake things loose, which hasn’t happened. So, what might? That is now a question for Uthmeier, DeSantis’s new campaign manager. Perhaps he has an answer. Or perhaps there is no answer.

“High-dollar Wichita donors attend fundraiser, back DeSantis in his attempt to top Trump” via Chance Swaim and Matthew Kelly of The Wichita Eagle — DeSantis held high-dollar fundraising luncheons in Wichita and Kansas City on Monday and Tuesday. The Kansas campaign stop comes as DeSantis tries to close the widening gap between him and Trump, who is the leading candidate for the GOP nomination. It’s not clear how much money DeSantis raised at the Wichita luncheon.

“DeSantis will headline barbecue billed as South Carolina Republicans’ largest annual gathering” via The Associated Press — DeSantis is scheduled to headline next month a barbecue billed as South Carolina’s largest annual gathering of Republicans. This centerpiece appearance, in a state where success has historically been a catalyst for GOP presidential nominees, provides DeSantis with an opportunity to make his case in front of a large number of party activists, with whom Trump, the GOP Primary front-runner, remains popular. DeSantis will speak on Aug. 28 at the Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson, event host U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan said.

“DeSantis falls to sixth place in presidential odds markets” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to look like a long shot in presidential betting markets, hitting a new low in gamblers’ estimations of the 2024 landscape. According to the Election Betting Odds website, the Governor is now in sixth place, with a 4.8% chance of victory. DeSantis is staring up at non-candidate Gavin Newsom, who has a 5% chance of victory. The Governors of Florida and California are expected to debate this Fall on Fox News in an event hosted by Sean Hannity. DeSantis also lags behind entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, whose pitch to potential donors includes an assurance he is “on track to eclipse” DeSantis. Ramaswamy is given a 5.3% chance of victory by bettors across these markets.

“Poll: DeSantis 47 points behind Trump in Arizona” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Emerson College survey of 663 likely GOP Primary voters, conducted between Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, shows the Florida Governor with just 11% support, 47 points behind Trump, who sits at 58%. Meanwhile, 6% of those polled back former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has just 0.1% support.

“Lincoln Project skewers DeSantis’ retail politics style” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The more time and money DeSantis spends running for President, the more he sinks in the polls, and now the Lincoln Project has assembled a montage of campaign moments that might explain why. The 202-second video garnered from scenes on the campaign trail argues the Governor is no happy warrior in the fight to ascend to the nation’s highest office. Scenes of him heckling reporters, chiding a child over a sugar treat, and wiping his nose with a full hand in multiple situations (and immediately patting someone on the back in one) are the highlights of what the group dubs “The DeSantis Method.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“DeSantis targets foes with help from unconventional trio: His children” via Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post — DeSantis is prominently featuring his three kids in his 2024 campaign and doing so in an unusually political way, observers said, not just regaling voters with parenting stories but also weaving them into sharp attacks on his frequent targets of criticism and referencing them as he taps into conservative angst about what kids learn about race, gender and sexual orientation in the classroom and beyond. Campaign aides view his identity as a father of young kids as a helpful contrast with both Biden and Trump, who are decades older. “We haven’t really seen that where they’re also used in punchlines against opponents,” said Doug Heye, a former communications director for the Republican National Committee. “But he gets good laughs from them.”

“DeSantis shakes up campaign by replacing self with appealing person” via Andy Borowitz of The New Yorker — In a campaign shake-up that he is calling a “game-changer,” DeSantis is replacing himself with an appealing human being. “In Iowa and New Hampshire, I’ve listened as voters have told me loud and clear what they want in a candidate,” he said. “And what they want is not me.” In the effort to replace the Florida Governor, his campaign has begun compiling a list of people who are more likable than DeSantis, a roster that reportedly runs into the hundreds of thousands. DeSantis’s campaign spokesperson, Harland Dorrinson, said that the candidate’s decision to replace himself with a non-odious substitute “shows that he’s willing to make the gutsy calls a leader has to make,” and added that the future of DeSantis’ white go-go boots is yet to be determined.

“Georgia grand jury likely to hear Trump case next week” via Danny Hakim and Richard Fausset of The New York Times — The fourth criminal case involving Trump is likely to come to a head next week, with the district attorney in Atlanta expected to take the findings from her election interference investigation to a grand jury. Nearly 20 people are known to have been told that they could face charges because of the investigation, which Fani T. Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, has pursued for two and a half years. On Tuesday afternoon, two witnesses who received subpoenas said in interviews that they had not received notices instructing them to testify within the next 48 hours, a sign that the case will not get to the jury until next week.

“Kari Lake lashes out at DeSantis after he admits Trump’s 2020 loss” via Aila Slisco of Newsweek — Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Lake has dubbed DeSantis a “phony” for correctly stating that Trump lost the 2020 Election. DeSantis, who is trailing Trump by a wide margin in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination but remains his most formidable challenger, told NBC News on Monday that “of course” Trump lost the last election, despite repeated claims to the contrary by Trump and many of his allies. DeSantis also told reporters in Iowa last week that Trump’s conspiracy theories of massive election fraud “did not prove to be true.”

“Super PAC backing Francis Suarez complains he’s being excluded from polls” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A super PAC supporting Suarez’s White House run says the Miami Mayor’s low polling numbers aren’t due to his lack of popularity but his unfair exclusion from many surveys across the country. The group might be onto something. Suarez announced Monday that he’d crossed the 40,000 unique donor threshold necessary to make the GOP presidential debate stage on Aug. 23. It took him less than two months. “Mayor Suarez’s message of bringing the Miami Model to the rest of the country is obviously resonating,” SOS America PAC spokesperson Chapin Fay said in a statement.

“Trump falsely accuses DeSantis of hugging and kissing Barack Obama” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump seemingly conflated DeSantis and Christie, when Trump was retelling the story of DeSantis asking for his endorsement in 2018. “I actually told him if I were Abraham Lincoln, if we brought him back from the dead and if we brought George Washington back from the dead and they gave you the greatest endorsement and they hugged you and kissed you just like you did to Barack Obama just like, you know, he did and Christie did who hugged and kissed Obama harder? DeSanctus or Chris Christie?” DeSantis never hugged Obama; however, Christie did hug the former President when Obama came to New Jersey in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.

“DeSantis, Trump and the history of treating D.C. residents like they aren’t Americans” via Gillian Brockell of The Washington Post — Upon learning of Trump’s most recent indictment last week, DeSantis had a novel take: “Americans,” he tweeted, should “have the right to remove cases from Washington, D.C.” On Fox News, he added, “It is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the ‘swamp mentality.’” Thus opens a new chapter in the long saga of lawmakers treating residents of the District of Columbia as if they aren’t Americans — a history as intertwined with race as with partisanship. The federal district was created in Article I of the Constitution, allowing Congress to “exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District.”

“Florida Dems slam latest move from DeSantis state office to campaign” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida Democrats are slamming the latest personnel shift from DeSantis’ state office to his Presidential campaign. Nikki Fried, Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair, criticized the decision for DeSantis’ state Chief of Staff to take a leave of absence to help with the Governor’s political ambitions. The campaign announced earlier that Uthmeier replaced Peck as DeSantis’ Campaign Manager. “In the time since we filed complaints against Ron’s administration, two of the three people accused of ignoring ethics rules have left to join his failing campaign,” Fried said.

“North Reading native Rob Flaherty to serve as deputy manager of Joe Biden re-election campaign” via Nick Stoico of the Boston Globe — Flaherty, 31, is serving as Deputy Campaign Manager for the Biden-Kamala Harris ticket, where he will work with the campaign’s digital, organizing, and paid media teams, a spokesperson said. Flaherty previously served as Digital Director for the White House and was the first in that role to attain the title of Assistant to the President, the highest designation and same rank as White House Press Secretary and Communications Director, the Biden campaign said. “He’s done a really good job of elevating digital in the eyes of other programmatic needs (and) making sure that digital has a seat at the table in terms of what decision points need to be made,” Clarke Humphrey, former White House COVID-19 Digital Director, said.

“Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announces intention to run for fourth term in 2024” via J.D. Gallop of Florida Today — Brevard County Sheriff Ivey took to social media to announce his intention to run for a fourth term as the county’s top law enforcement officer. The announcement — a nearly seven-minute-long video — was posted on Facebook to Ivey’s Constitutional Sheriff Wayne Ivey American Patriot page, which has 13,000 followers. The page’s description points out that it is a “Political advertisement paid for and approved by Re-Elect Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Republican for Sheriff.” The Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Office noted Ivey as an “announced”’ candidate. “I would be honored to continue serving as your Brevard County Sheriff,” Ivey said in the video. Ivey makes $209,860 annually for the countywide position.

“2 candidates vie for Seat 2 on Venice City Council” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — With less than three weeks until the filing deadline for Venice City Council candidates, the 2023 race is shaping up as a choice between two candidates for Seat 2. Seat 1 incumbent Mitzie Fielder has yet to be challenged, while two candidates, Dusty Feller and Ron Smith, have filed to fill Seat 2. Fiedler is running for her third consecutive three-year term and was unopposed in 2020. Dick Longo was unopposed in his 2022 bid to fill the final year in Seat 2 but decided to not seek a full term. The filing deadline for both seats is noon on Aug. 25.





“DeSantis claims agents can tell traffickers from migrants in call for deadly force” via Martin Pengelly of The Guardian — DeSantis has sparked controversy by outlining a hard-line border policy of deadly force despite acknowledging that drug traffickers could be difficult to distinguish from migrants crossing into the U.S.. DeSantis, whose ailing campaign has failed to cut into the lead of the Republican front-runner, Trump, said that under his direction as President, U.S. law enforcement on the lookout for drugs would not mistakenly use lethal force on migrants because U.S. agents would have “rules of engagement” similar to police or U.S. forces in war zones like Iraq.

“DeSantis’ attempt to erase trans people from Florida schools is now underway” via Mark Joseph Stern of Slate — On Monday, the deputy general counsel of Florida’s Orange County Public Schools system sent an email to principals announcing new policies for the upcoming academic year. The email announced, the school district, which serves more than 200,000 students, would be required to target transgender teachers, staff, and students for discriminatory treatment. Transgender teachers may no longer use their preferred pronouns or titles in class; they must instead use the pronoun and title that corresponds to their “biological sex,” as assigned at birth. Transgender teachers, staff, and students may no longer use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity at school. And transgender “visitors,” including parents, guardians, and students, will face criminal prosecution if they use the bathroom that fits their gender identity on school premises.

“DeSantis, whose nickname is Ron, is making some Florida students get their parent’s permission to use their nickname” via Rebecca Cohen of Business Insider — Students who attend school in Florida will now need parental permission to use a nickname or preferred name in school, thanks to a law put in place by the state’s Governor, Ronald DeSantis, who famously goes by a nickname — Ron. The rule will soon hit all Florida districts and follows new legislation that was adopted in July that aims to “strengthen the rights of parents and safeguard their child’s educational record to ensure the use of the child’s legal name in school or a parent-approved nickname,” according to Florida’s Department of Education. It’s part of Florida House Bill 1069, which DeSantis approved earlier this year.

“U.S. judge asked to block Florida’s ban on transporting immigrants with unsettled status” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — The provision “is illegal under binding precedent and imposes a staggering hardship on Plaintiffs, other Floridians, and travelers to Florida, who now face criminal penalties for visiting their families, doing their jobs, seeking medical care, and engaging in other everyday activities,” attorneys for the groups wrote in a memorandum filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Additionally, those attorneys argued that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which holds jurisdiction over Florida, more than a decade ago invalidated similar laws in Alabama and Georgia, where that court’s rulings also control, as infringements on the federal government’s power over immigration policy.

“DeSantis still can’t find enough employees for his voter fraud crackdown” via Akela Lacy of The Intercept — When DeSantis first announced a new unit to investigate alleged voter fraud in the state, he painted a picture of a sweeping police agency with more than 50 positions and unprecedented authority. Over one year later, the Office of Election Crimes and Security has struggled to staff up — even as the legislature recently increased its budget. Seven of the office’s 18 positions remain vacant according to a July organizational chart provided to The Intercept through a public records request.

“Florida school district says trans employees can’t use pronouns, bathrooms that match their gender identity” via Lexi Lonas of The Hill — Florida’s Orange County Public Schools sent out a memo Monday that says its transgender employees and contractors can’t use the pronouns or bathrooms that match their gender identity, citing state law. The memo discusses HB 1069, which focuses on sex defined as an “immutable biological trait” at birth based on hormones and genitalia. Under the law, no one is allowed to be required to use a person’s “preferred personal title or pronoun,” and students are not to be asked for their pronouns. The second law mentioned in the memo, HB 1521, has to do with what bathroom an individual can use. Transgender students and employees will have single-stall bathrooms they can use — or they are allowed to use the bathroom that corresponds to their assigned sex at birth, according to the memo.

“Is Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. sending a message in his books of the month picks?” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — Diaz, Jr. included “Up from Slavery” by Booker T. Washington and “Romeo and Juliet” in his monthly reading challenge for K-12 students. The move comes after national backlash against the state’s African American history standards and reports that public schools are limiting instruction on Shakespeare. The Florida Department of Education has already tried to fend off criticism of the standards’ description of slavery as beneficial, which the State Board of Education approved on July 19. “This month’s book recommendations provide a variety of reading materials that students will find uplifting and will spark a love for literacy,” the Commissioner wrote in the announcement.

“William Shakespeare belongs in classrooms, Florida says, knocking Hillsborough” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Plans in Hillsborough County schools to reduce the works of Shakespeare to excerpts were met with derision by state education officials on Tuesday. “The Florida Department of Education in no way believes Shakespeare should be removed from Florida classrooms,” department spokesperson Cassie Palelis said. “In fact, eight works by Shakespeare are included in the sample text list within the (state) Standards for English Language Arts, including ‘Hamlet,’ ‘Macbeth’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet.’” Hillsborough County officials said Monday they were limiting instruction in Shakespeare’s works in part because of concerns that the sexual content might come under fire as prohibited by new state law.

“Florida parents, teachers demand clarity on AP Psychology” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida PTA says teachers need assurance they won’t be punished by teaching Advanced Placement Psychology in full this year. The state’s largest parent organization sent a letter to Diaz demanding unequivocal guidance, and quickly, as many Florida school districts begin classes this week. “We urge you to make the definition of ‘appropriate’ a matter of informed parental discretion, and to state this explicitly,” wrote Florida PTA President Carolyn Nelson-Goedert. The missive comes amid confusion about whether Florida schools will even offer the course. Diaz sent a letter to school districts Friday saying the course could be offered in its entirety. That seemed like an abrupt reversal by the state. That prompted pushback from the College Board, which said Florida could not list courses as AP classes while censoring the curriculum.

“Why Florida scientists have a hint of hope amid the coral bleaching crisis” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — It’s tough work getting corals to successfully spawn in an environment outside of the ocean. For one: It only happens once a year, and the lab’s conditions must mimic the ocean at night to kick off the spawning process. Corals typically spawn during the first full moon in early August, which means scientists have to perfect the lighting, so it resembles a sunset. Another complicating factor? Different coral species may not spawn on the same day, and some eggs take up to 10 months to form. It has taken researchers decades of careful observation to learn their different behaviors, their likes and dislikes. Add an unprecedented, ongoing severe marine heat wave that threatens the existence of one of the most complex creatures on Earth, and the miraculous significance of this year’s coral spawning starts coming into view.

“The Supreme Court just handed gun groups a rare defeat” via Ian Millhiser of Vox — The Supreme Court handed down a brief order that will prevent violent criminals and other individuals who are not allowed to have guns from evading a federal law requiring background checks for gun buyers. The vote was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the Court’s three Democratic appointees. The case, known as Garland v. VanDerStok, concerns so-called “ghost guns,” dismantled firearms that are sold in ready-to-assemble kits. Federal law typically requires anyone purchasing a gun to submit to a background check. It also requires guns to be marked with a serial number that can be used to track the weapon if it is used in a crime.

“Capitol Police ramp up hiring to bolster lawmaker protection” via Chris Marquette of Roll Call — The Capitol Police launched a recruiting campaign to address staffing shortages for the divisions that investigate threats against members of Congress and protect leadership. The department, which previously only hired internal candidates for its Investigations Division and Dignitary Protection Division, announced that it will open the applicant pool to outside applicants. The agency invited “anyone who is interested in an exciting career as a Special Agent or an Investigator with the USCP” to apply as entry-level hires to join as an agent or investigator with a starting salary of more than $81,000 and more than $85,000 after one year of required training.

“‘I’ll never back down’: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna asks Army Corps of Engineers to renourish Pinellas beaches” via Malique Rankin of WTSP — Rep. Luna is advocating for beach renourishment projects in Pinellas County to move forward, yet again, by reaching out to the Army Corps of Engineers. Beach renourishment is when sand is dredged offshore and pumped ashore. It’s part of the Army Corps of Engineers beach erosion project. In Pinellas County, Sand Key, Long Key and Treasure Island all receive renourishing from the Army Corps.

“Miami-Dade trash collection’s money problem could end county’s recycling program” via Catherine Odom of the Miami Herald — One Miami-Dade County resident said she knows people who throw all kinds of trash in their recycling bins and “hope for the best.” These lax recycling practices Margaret Gotthold described lead to contaminated — and sometimes unrecyclable — loads of waste, which are a major strain on the county’s recycling program. Gotthold lives in unincorporated Miami-Dade. Contamination is just one challenge the county’s recycling program is facing right now. Another is the nearly $40 million shortfall the solid waste department expects at the end of this fiscal year. This may mean higher fees for residents serviced by the county’s recycling program.

“Army Corps’ Lake Okeechobee releases carry toxic algae to Timer Powers Park in Indiantown” via Cheryl Smith and Katie Delk of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Toxic algae from Lake Okeechobee is polluting the C44-Canal at the Timer Powers Park boat ramp in Indiantown, the state warned in a health alert. The state found 800 micrograms per liter of the microcystin toxin in the cyanobacteria, commonly called blue-green algae, according to water samples the Department of Environmental Protection took on Aug. 3. That’s 100 times the amount the Environmental Protection Agency considers safe for people and pets. The Army Corps of Engineers not only opens navigational locks for boats to pass through, but it recently opened the Port Mayaca floodgates and discharged over 8.7 million gallons of toxic algae-laden Lake O water into the C-44 Canal.

“In 2021, FBI agents were killed on the job in Broward. Their probe led to 98 arrests” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — In 2021, two FBI agents were killed in Broward County while serving a search warrant in a child porn case. Their investigation has led to the arrests of 98 people across the U.S. and Australia two years after their deaths. In a news conference, FBI Legal Attaché Nitiana Mann and Australian Federal Police Commander Helen Schneider announced the arrests of 19 Australians and 79 Americans for their roles in an online child exploitation network. Thirteen children were rescued during the Australian raid. The U.S. probe, Mann said, sparked 350 leads and 303 investigations. So far, 43 people have been convicted as part of the bust.

“Retired Boca lawyer pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar investment fraud” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A retired Boca Raton lawyer who also worked as an attorney for a Miami-Dade County town has pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges stemming from a scheme where he claimed investors’ money would go toward construction projects that in reality went toward his expenses and running his law firm, federal prosecutors said. Craig Sherman, 80, was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1975, according to his indictment filed in May. He worked as the Town Attorney for Bay Harbor Islands and ran the Sherman & Sherman law firm in Palm Beach County, practicing civil law and focusing largely on business, banking, government and corporate affairs. He pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in federal court.

“Dolphins are adapting to survive as seagrass dies off. Here’s how.” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — New findings from Florida International University show how South Florida’s bottlenose dolphins are adapting to a world without seagrass — a habitat they depend on for much of their food. In the study, which has not yet been published, researchers compared the diets of two separate populations of dolphins: Dolphins in southern Biscayne Bay, which had access to seagrass meadows, and dolphins in the more urbanized Northern Biscayne Bay — an area that had suffered catastrophic seagrass die-offs since 2011. They found that the dolphins with access to large seagrass meadows ate an array of mostly bottom-dwelling sea life and animals lower in the food chain.

“Rep. Carolina Amesty leaves trail of falsehoods, unpaid taxes and bills, records show” via Leslie Postal and Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Amesty, who touted her success as a business owner and educator in her campaign for the Florida House last year, filed false information with the state about her family’s small Christian university, claimed to run a thriving restaurant that actually was closed and failed to ensure taxes were paid on the $1.3 million home she lived in. The first-term Republican lived for nearly three years with her parents in a five-bedroom pool home near Windermere purchased last year by Central Christian University, an arrangement that prompted controversy during her campaign. The university has not paid the 2022 property tax bill on its upscale Mediterranean-style house where Amesty lived and now owes Orange County more than $18,000 in taxes and late fees.

“A month after new Florida immigration laws took effect, advocates report rising in fear, confusion” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Before July 1, Marlyn Bonzil-Juste’s van carrying people back and forth to doctors’ appointments and Central Florida hospitals was an everyday occurrence through her company, Top Choice Medical Transport. Now, a month after new state immigration laws backed by DeSantis went into effect, Bonzil-Juste said she is beginning to see its impact on the immigrant community she serves. Bonzil-Juste said her drivers, who are mainly Haitian and Hispanic to cater to the patients she typically transports, often hear immigrants say they are scared of going to the hospital.

“SeaWorld blames 2% attendance drop on bad weather, wildfires” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Attendance was down 2% at SeaWorld Entertainment’s theme parks during the second quarter, a drop that officials attributed primarily to “significantly adverse weather” and effects from Canadian wildfires. SeaWorld’s parks saw 125,000 fewer visitors in 2023’s second quarter, which ended June 30, than they did in 2022, according to the earnings report released by the Orlando-based company. “Some combination of unusually hot and cold weather, rain and/or the fallout from Canadian wildfires impacted most of our markets during the quarter,” Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, said in a news release.

“Space buff Ozzie Osband, the ‘father’ of Brevard’s countdown 321 area code, passes away” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Back in September 1998, colorful space-launch aficionado Osband proposed a novel idea during a Florida Public Service Commission meeting in Orlando: Give Brevard County a 321 area code to mimic NASA’s countdown sequence. “It was finally my time to speak. And I explained to them: Cape Canaveral — the countdown capital of the world. The number we want is going to be 3-2-1,” Osband recalled last October during an American Space Museum “Stay Curious” video podcast. PSC officials agreed. And the Space Coast’s signature phone prefix debuted in November 1999, splitting from Orlando’s 407 area code. Osband even successfully requested and received the phone number 321-LIFTOFF for his cellphone.

“Teachers in Pinellas County say they’re scrambling to prepare a new AP Psychology curriculum” via Nick Popham of Bay News 9 — Teachers in Pinellas County are preparing for school to start on Thursday. But before students come into their classrooms, some educators who teach AP Psychology say they’re having to revamp their curriculum at the last minute. The problem comes because of confusion over whether the State Board of Education would allow AP Psychology to be taught in its entirety, which would include discussions over gender and sexual orientation. For teachers, like Ramsey Aziz, an AP Psychology teacher going into his second-year teaching in Pinellas County, he’s seeing a change in how he approaches this upcoming school year, and he says it’s not for the better. “It’s just baffling what has occurred because it seems like every year this idea of what being a teacher is, it’s continuously, continuously been diminished,” Aziz said. He was told last Tuesday that he would have to alter his AP Psychology course after spending most of the Summer preparing for the upcoming year.

“St. Petersburg firefighters describe hostile workplace under chief” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Seven active firefighters described inappropriate interactions and comments from Fire Chief Jim Large and others in the department. Some accounts included racist jokes. Each employee said these encounters created a hostile workplace. A woman who alleged multiple instances of sexual harassment by Large asked Friday that her comments are not printed for fear of retaliation. All described Large as a man who openly told inappropriate jokes while drinking coffee at the master station as firefighters who were uncomfortable left the room to avoid association. They said he acted inappropriately toward women and did not take seriously minority recruitment and promotion efforts or concerns of Black firefighters.

“Tampa Mayor’s big catch on Keys fishing trip? 70 pounds of cocaine” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — There was something in the water, black and bobbing. The package adrift in the Atlantic caught the eye of a family enjoying a day of mahi-mahi fishing off the Florida Keys on a Sunday in late July. “Hey, look at that,” said Kelly Castor, a 61-year-old boating enthusiast. “Cocaine,” replied his older sister, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, as the package came closer, speaking with the assurance of someone who spent three decades in the Tampa Police Department, including about eight years in narcotics and six as police chief. Yes, U.S. Border Patrol would later confirm: 70 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1.1 million. Once they reached a no-wake zone, Castor dialed the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Back at the rental, they lugged the package to the dock and a local officer arrived. “I used to be a police officer in Tampa,” she told him. Two federal agents soon joined them, she said; they whisked the package away.

“Pinellas County officials create new business alliance” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — Pinellas County Commissioners recently approved dissolving an economic advisory council that ballooned to 100 members; a smaller, invite-only business alliance comprised of C-level executives will soon take its place. Commissioners established the Pinellas County Economic Development Council (PCEDC) in 2003. Its 100 members represented local businesses, organizations and trade associations. However, a county document states, “Over time, the ineffectiveness of electing and maintaining a board comprised of 100 members became more cumbersome than the benefits gained from holding meetings.” Commissioners approved repealing an ordinance establishing the PCEDC without discussion at a July 18 meeting. Dr. Cynthia Johnson, economic development director for the county, said administrators are now creating the One Pinellas Business Alliance.

“Morgan & Morgan targets Tampa General Hospital in lawsuit over data hack” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — Personal injury firm Morgan & Morgan has filed a class-action lawsuit against Tampa General Hospital, accusing the nonprofit of losing control of its patients’ sensitive personal information in a data breach “perpetrated by cybercriminals.” The lawsuit was filed late Friday in Hillsborough County on behalf of three patients who were among the 1.2 million whose personal data was compromised in the hack. It does not name them but states that one has already been the victim of identity theft and that another is a retired FBI agent. In the lawsuit, attorneys also accuse the hospital of putting patients at more risk of identity theft by delaying notification of the data breach for more than two months.

“Citrus County, Inverness Airport FBO at odds over new lease” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Citrus County could be on the verge of losing the Inverness Airport operator after Commissioners narrowly approved a new two-year lease. Andy Chan, president of Right Rudder Aviation, a fixed-base operator of the county-owned airport since 2017, said the current contract calls for a five-year extension and he wants nothing less. Commissioners Holly Davis and Diana Finegan opposed any multiyear lease and only agreed to two years after Economic Development Director Frank Calascione said Chan deserved a five-year lease. The lease expires at the end of August.

“University of Florida AI instruction rolling out to more public schools this year” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Thousands of high school students throughout Florida will have access to a curriculum covering artificial intelligence this year. The UF partnership with public schools aims to equip Florida youth with essential skills needed in an emerging AI-enabled workforce. The UF-designed AI education program was piloted last year in three school districts. UF is expanding the program to 12 districts beginning this month. The coursework, called AI Foundations, will be delivered through the state’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. The pilot program was successful in Broward, Orange and Osceola counties. It’s expanding this year to Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties.

“DeSantis reappoints Sarasota entrepreneur Joel Schleicher to water management board” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — DeSantis has re-appointed Sarasota businessman Schleicher and two other individuals to the governing board of the Southwest Florida Water Management District. He also appointed one new board member. The district sets water management policies for a 10,000-square-mile area that stretches from Charlotte County in the south to Levy County in the north. Schleicher is an entrepreneur and the former founder and executive Chair of Focal Point Data Risk, LLC, a cybersecurity services firm. For more than 30 years he has run and founded technology companies selling enterprise solutions, according to his SWFWMD profile.

“Homelessness jumps by 40% in Lee County: Hurricane Ian, rising rents to blame” via Tayeba Hussein of the Fort Myers News-Press — After losing their Fort Myers home in Hurricane Ian, Paula Brennan and her partner Trenton Morrissey have been out on the streets ever since. The couple for several months sought respite in public spaces like libraries and bus stations. Brennan said they’ve tried many times seeking aid and resources from local services with little luck. “We’re paying for a disaster that I sometimes really struggle with,” Brennan, 42, who worked in hotel management for many years, said recently at the LeeTran Cape Coral Transit Center at SE 47th Terrace. The number of homeless in Lee County in 2023 increased by more than 40% in the last year with a total of 820 homeless throughout the county.

“Lee County Sheriff, schools announce 6 armed ‘guardians’ added to SROs, weapon detectors” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — As schools across Southwest Florida prepare to begin the school year, authorities and School Board officials provided new updates on a program set to begin locally as six armed personnel join select schools. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno joined Lee Schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier, as well as County Commissioners Kevin Ruane and Cecil Pendergrass, to alert students and parents of an added layer of protection starting this year. This will be the first year the district will have guardians in schools when students return to the classrooms on Thursday.

“DeSantis is just an opportunist. That’s why he finally admitted Trump lost” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Which DeSantis was it who finally spoke the truth? The woke warrior? The Trump pal? The pro-COVID-vaccine guy? The anti-COVID vaccine one? The new Governor who visited the Pulse nightclub site to mourn the LGBTQ lives lost or the second-term authoritarian who has targeted gay and trans people?

None of the above.

No, the DeSantis who said those long-delayed words out loud is the one who has remained constant amid all that calculated shape-shifting: the opportunist. DeSantis has tried to have it both ways for ages. He wouldn’t quite say that Trump had lost because he hoped to lure some of the ex-President’s MAGA supporters while still challenging him for the Republican nomination. It made for a strange and strained dance for DeSantis as he contorted himself into whatever position was politically advantageous.

That’s consistent with his political transmogrification during five-plus years as Governor, when he has gone from conservative to arch-conservative to a crazed-sounding extremist who proposed shooting drug dealers “stone cold dead” if they cross the U.S. border and said that, if elected, he’d “start slitting throats” in the federal government on his first day.

Refusing for all these years to say that Trump lost in 2020 and then saying it now isn’t a minor tweak to a position or even a major one. There’s no “do-over” here. This isn’t “just politics.” This is about whether the leader of the state of Florida and a serious candidate for the presidency supports democracy in the United States, including the peaceful transition of power.

Voters should ask themselves — the polls seem to indicate they already are — if that’s really what they want in a President.

“Don’t fall for the spin: Trump is not on trial for speech” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The conspiracies alleged against the former President were “fueled by lies,” prosecutors said, but the actual charges are based on what Trump did to overturn the election. Freedom of speech is irrelevant to what Trump is alleged to have done. The crimes, says the indictment, were in having “pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results.” The indictment specifies those “unlawful means” on the part of Trump and six unnamed co-conspirators. It is possible, of course, that Trump truly believed the election had been stolen despite what he was hearing from so many supporters and judges who knew better. But although that might support an insanity plea, it cannot excuse illegal actions.

“Matthew A. Love: Making the latest genetic diagnostic tools available to Florida’s most vulnerable kids” via Florida Politics — DeSantis recently signed a state budget that incorporated funding for the Andrew John Anderson Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing Program (rWGS) championed by House Speaker Paul Renner and Rep. Adam Anderson. The program provides funding for the Agency for Health Care Administration to add rapid whole genome sequencing as a covered fee-for-service benefit for enrollees who are 20 years old or younger and are receiving care in a hospital intensive unit for an undiagnosed condition — meaning it can be more broadly available to children in Florida. Families of children with undiagnosed diseases owe these Florida leaders a debt of gratitude for creating a brighter tomorrow for children in Florida.

