Lincoln Project skewers Ron DeSantis’ retail politics style

The more time and money Gov. Ron DeSantis spends running for President, the more he sinks in the polls, and now the Lincoln Project has assembled a montage of campaign moments that might explain why.

The 202-second video garnered from scenes on the campaign trail argues the Governor is no happy warrior in the fight to ascend to the nation’s highest office. Scenes of him heckling reporters, chiding a child over a sugar treat, and wiping his nose with a full hand in multiple situations (and immediately patting someone on the back in one) are the highlights of what the group dubs “The DeSantis Method.”

The Lincoln Project debuted the video to its millions of followers on its social media platforms Tuesday.

The organization that bills itself as fighting against extremism in the Republican Party has shots of DeSantis caught in the act of retail politics that have gotten attention for all the wrong reasons. There was that time he chortled with vigor as others surrounding him stood stone-faced or smiled slightly.

Against peppy, game-show music, a robotic voice explains, “When interacting with the public, be sure to turn on the charm,” leading into a scene from his first New Hampshire campaign stop, in Laconia. During that, DeSantis can be heard snapping, “Stop coming up to me, talking to me.”

A little missing context: That was directed at a reporter.

The video also features DeSantis caught either talking to himself, or giving directions to someone off-camera.

“Ok, let’s say ‘hi’ to everyone,” he says, in a tone that doesn’t suggest he’s looking forward to it. That’s part of the directions for being “Fun.”

Other clips show DeSantis stumbling over whether he’s talking about his mother or his wife, when he met his wife (“Riveting!” the robotic voice says) and how it’s too late to call his wife (past 10 at night).

“With these simple steps you can go from being a presidential candidate to not being a presidential candidate in no time,” the robotic voice wraps up, with another shot of DeSantis staring into the camera.