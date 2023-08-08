Florida Dems slam latest move from Ron DeSantis state office to campaign

Florida Democrats are slamming the latest personnel shift from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ state office to his presidential campaign.

Nikki Fried, Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair, criticized the decision for DeSantis’ state Chief of Staff to take a leave of absence to help with the Governor’s political ambitions. The campaign announced earlier that James Uthmeier has replaced Generra Peck as DeSantis’ Campaign Manager.

“In the time since we filed complaints against Ron’s administration, two of the three people accused of ignoring ethics rules have left to join his failing campaign,” Fried said.

She alluded to Florida Commission on Ethics complaints filed by FDP against Uthmeier, Legislative Affairs Director Stephanie Kopelousos and Policy and Budget Director Chris Spencer. The filings followed reports members of the Governor’s staff solicited donations and endorsements for DeSantis’ presidential campaign from lobbyists and lawmakers while staff reviewed the state budget.

Fried said a move directly from DeSantis’ official office to the campaign should be viewed as a slap in the face to constituents.

“The fact that James Uthmeier is being allowed to take a ‘leave of absence’ to do campaign work is a blatant middle finger to the people of Florida,” she said. “Who’s actually going to run the state while he’s gone? It’s certainly not Ron.”

Of note, the Governor’s Office has announced a transition in leadership — at least for now. Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly will serve as Acting Chief of Staff while Uthmeier takes a leave of absence for his new political role. Kelly previously worked as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Governor’s Office before taking on his current role earlier this year.

Fried took a poke at DeSantis’ continued underperformance in polls, and suggested hiring Uthmeier was just one more bad decision by the Governor’s campaign.

“Ron continues to make decisions that can only be described as campaign malpractice,” Fried said. “James Uthmeier has no experience running campaigns, and now he’s in charge of a presidential race? Being Ron’s security blanket isn’t exactly a skillset that can help win the GOP nomination — good luck even making it to Iowa.”

Fried last year ran for the chance to challenge DeSantis for Governor, but lost the Democratic nomination to Charlie Crist, who went on to lose to DeSantis.