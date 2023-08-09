August 9, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis drops to 13% in Texas, 35 points behind Donald Trump
Donald Trump - Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski
August 9, 2023

Trump DeSantis
This is the worst Texas poll for the Governor yet.

New Texas polling spells trouble for Ron DeSantis.

The Defend Texas Liberty PAC Texas Statewide 2024 Likely Republican July Issue Poll, which surveyed 606 likely voters in next year’s presidential preference primary, shows the Governor down to just 13%, six points below where he was just a month ago, and 10 points down from May’s showing in the same survey.

Former President Donald Trump leads all candidates, with 48% support.

If there is any bright side for DeSantis, it’s that other names are performing even more poorly. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is at 5%. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is at 4%, along with former Vice President Mike Pence and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Texas Rep. Will Hurd is at 3%, along with former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley.

In a head-to-head Trump-DeSantis poll, Trump leads the Governor, 53% to 29%, with the remainder undecided.

DeSantis brought his campaign to Texas earlier this summer, calling attention yet again to undocumented immigrants entering at the Mexican border.

He vowed to use “deadly force” via the U.S. military when asked during a news conference after his campaign event, saying that if some “cartel operatives” got “dropped,” it would change their attitude. He was asked about incursions into Mexico but did not answer that part of the question directly.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump dominating Texas, ahead of DeSantis 51% to 19%. This poll won’t help that number.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

6 comments

  • LOSER

    August 9, 2023 at 7:02 pm

    What a LOOOOOOOOOO

    HOOOOOOO

    HOOOOOOOO

    SEEEEEEEEEEEEEER-AH!

    Reply

  • My Take

    August 9, 2023 at 7:17 pm

    DeSStooltis swirling down the bowl!

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    August 9, 2023 at 7:32 pm

    Texans can tell the difference between a tough guy and a chirping girly man going chirp chirp chirp about everything under the sun. So can everybody else. We all see right through you, Rhonda. All of us. God Bless us all. Everyone.

    Reply

  • Francis Suarez Campaign

    August 9, 2023 at 7:38 pm

    Hello, we at the Francis Suarez Campaign want to take this opportunity to introduce everyone to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, just so you’ve heard the name before when Ron DeSantis replaces Mayor Suarez as dead last in the GOP primary. We don’t want y’all going “who?” That would be too embarrassing for Florida. Floridians might have to move to Canada due to embarrassment, like Trump said he would do if he lost to “Crooked Joe Biden” but then failed to do, just like with all the other promises he made.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    August 9, 2023 at 7:44 pm

    Clearly Biden will win the general election in Texas. Texans have been migrating away from Republican Bobby Jindal’s party of stupid for the past decade!

    Reply

  • My Take

    August 9, 2023 at 7:45 pm

    I once read that Soviet soldiers in WWII were allowed to surrender after they had fired their last round.
    Will DeSSgustus go to his last dollar?

    Reply

