Poll: Ron DeSantis drops to 13% in Texas, 35 points behind Donald Trump

New Texas polling spells trouble for Ron DeSantis.

The Defend Texas Liberty PAC Texas Statewide 2024 Likely Republican July Issue Poll, which surveyed 606 likely voters in next year’s presidential preference primary, shows the Governor down to just 13%, six points below where he was just a month ago, and 10 points down from May’s showing in the same survey.

Former President Donald Trump leads all candidates, with 48% support.

If there is any bright side for DeSantis, it’s that other names are performing even more poorly. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is at 5%. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is at 4%, along with former Vice President Mike Pence and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Texas Rep. Will Hurd is at 3%, along with former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley.

In a head-to-head Trump-DeSantis poll, Trump leads the Governor, 53% to 29%, with the remainder undecided.

DeSantis brought his campaign to Texas earlier this summer, calling attention yet again to undocumented immigrants entering at the Mexican border.

He vowed to use “deadly force” via the U.S. military when asked during a news conference after his campaign event, saying that if some “cartel operatives” got “dropped,” it would change their attitude. He was asked about incursions into Mexico but did not answer that part of the question directly.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump dominating Texas, ahead of DeSantis 51% to 19%. This poll won’t help that number.