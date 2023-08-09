Florida politicians react to Ron DeSantis’ latest State Attorney suspension

Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell, the second Democratic prosecutor he removed from office this year. That prompted responses from across the political spectrum.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, said: “This is the right move. Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies are eroding our communities and families’ ability to feel safe. In February, I called on State Attorney Monique Worrell to deliver the justice and accountability needed for the families affected by shootings in her district and said her suspension would be fully justified. She failed to do her job. Families deserve better.”

Suspended 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Andrew Warren, released a statement: “Another illegal and unconstitutional attack on democracy by a small, scared man who is desperate to save his political career. He wants to be a bully, but he’s actually a coward who has repeatedly violated the rule of law and the will of the voters to cover up his own weakness.”

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, released a statement: “We saw this coming from a mile away – with his presidential campaign up in flames, wanna-be dictator Governor Ron DeSantis is taking a page out of his tired playbook by unconstitutionally suspending a duly elected State Attorney to breathe life back into his tired conservative persona. For months, this Governor has chosen to not only attack but abuse the power of his office to feed red meat to his conservative base and remove elected officials who threaten his agenda. But once again, it’s our communities and the people of Florida that have become pawns in DeSantis’s long-term plans for total and absolute power. Where has this Governor been as our insurance market collapses? Or as thousands of people get priced out of their homes during one of the worst affordability crises our state has ever seen while Florida battles record inflation? He’s not in Florida because he does not care. There is only one person in our state whose’ administration has been ‘clearly and fundamentally derelict, so as to constitute neglect of duty and incompetence’ and it’s the person sitting in the Governor’s Mansion. State Attorney Worrell is a duly elected public servant who has done her job. The people of Orange County see this fraud suspension for what it is and continue to offer her our support as she fights this overreach of power. We will not stand for this blatant abuse of power and fascism in our state.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, released a statement: “Ron DeSantis’ autocratic removal of yet another elected official, purely because he disagrees with her decisions, is the epitome of the weaponization of government. The authoritarian tactic of removing duly-elected officials without legal cause is a direct affront to voters and Gov. DeSantis’ removal of the Orlando State Attorney is a brazen and petulant act of a flailing presidential candidate whose disregard for democracy and the rule of law is deeply troubling. DeSantis is already being dragged through courts for a similar government removal overreach in Tampa. Compounding that with this latest capricious ouster will not only litigiously waste more taxpayer dollars, it needlessly disrupts the administration of justice in yet another metro area of our state. Tinpot dictators and MAGA extremists will certainly smile on the governor’s dictatorial power grab, but it is yet one more alarming act that undermines our democracy and the will of thousands of Florida voters.”

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, released a statement: “This is absolutely disgusting — State Attorney Monique Worrell is a duly elected official and the only Black woman serving as State Attorney in Florida right now. Her removal is a complete slap in the face to Orange and Osceola County residents and another example of Gov. DeSantis eroding our local control and democracy. This politically motivated action by the Governor in a predominantly Democratic part of the state should alarm everyone. DeSantis is extreme, unfit to serve and must be held accountable.”

State Rep. Michele Rayner, a St. Petersburg Democrat, issued a statement: “This decision is yet another appalling abuse of power that strikes at the heart of our democratic system and undermines the trust of the voters who elected Worrell to serve in the pursuit of justice and public safety. Monique Worrell’s election as State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit was a testament to the faith and confidence the constituents of Circuit 9 placed in her. The Governor’s decision to forcibly remove her from this role is not only a blatant disregard for the will of the people, but also a calculated assault on the democratic values that our great state holds dear. Gov. DeSantis’s actions send a chilling message that his personal political agenda takes precedence over the voices and choices of the voters. By removing Monique Worrell without just cause, the Governor has effectively silenced the voices of Circuit 9 residents who saw in her a champion of justice, equality and fairness. It is the responsibility of elected officials, including the Governor, to respect the democratic process and to uphold the principles of accountability and transparency. This unjust removal of Monique Worrell is a flagrant violation of these principles and a direct attack on the very foundation of our government. I urge the residents of Circuit 9 to express their discontent and demand accountability from their elected officials. It is crucial that we stand united against such abuses of power and defend the principles of democracy that make our state and our nation strong.”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said: “Ron DeSantis has gone too far. Monique Worrell is a devoted public servant — one who was elected overwhelmingly by her constituents. This political hit job threatens our democracy and undermines the will of the people. Just days ago, Monique spoke out against Florida’s new education standards; standards that would teach our children that there was some kind of benefit to slavery. Ron’s extremist administration has consistently targeted the rights and freedoms of Black and brown Floridians, and the suspension of State Attorney Worrell — the only Black woman State Attorney in Florida — is clearly racially and politically motivated. Ron’s presidential campaign has been a disaster of epic proportions, but attacking law and order in service of his culture wars isn’t the solution to his problems. On behalf of her constituents, the Florida Democratic Party demands the immediate reinstatement of State Attorney Worrell.”

Former U.S. Rep. Val Demings, posted: “State Attorney Worrell was overwhelmingly elected by the voters but Ron DeSantis doesn’t care about our democracy or the voices of the people. Suspending her is just the latest desperate stunt from a desperate man who wants to be President. Shameful and un-American. DeSantis wants us to think he’s ‘tough on crime’ when he can’t even call out his own campaign opponent? DeSantis’ weak, sad responses to the former President’s numerous indictments say more than this stunt ever could.”

Former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, an Orlando Democrat and state Senate candidate, posted: “Less than 2% of elected prosecutors in the United States are Black females. Ron DeSantis just removed one of them from office to try and save his failing presidential campaign.”

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, posted: “Suspending a black State Attorney after she spoke at AME convention — is not ‘law and order’ — it is an abuse of power and the stripping of fundamental freedoms — both the voters and State Attorney Worrell.”

Equality Florida Press Secretary Brandon Wolf said: “The courts have already said this is illegal. But DeSantis is desperate and daring someone to stop him. We elected Monique Worrell with 67% of the vote. America beware: when democracy is an obstacle, the DeSantis regime will light it ablaze too.”

The Fraternal Order of Police Orlando Lodge #24 posted on Facebook: “More should have been done to keep the felon who shot our Officers behind bars. Had the State Attorney’s Office been a little more aggressive trying to keep violent offenders in jail, maybe the encounter on August 4 would not have happened.”

The Florida House Democratic Caucus released a statement: “Once again, DeSantis removes an elected official because he disagrees with them. This is political, and an attack on the voters of Orange and Osceola Counties who voted for Worrell.”

Orange County Rainbow Democrats posted: “Ron DeSantis has suspended our local prosecutor (Monique Worrell), who is now the second to receive a suspension. Even though data from her office shows ‘that her prosecution rate was similar to that of her predecessors.’ Let’s be clear, this was only done because of DeSantis’s dying campaign, and he wanted more airtime to try and get ‘points’ with his anti-woke campaign.”