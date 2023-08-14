August 14, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donna Deegan ‘hopeful’ that Black-performing congressional district returns to North Florida

A.G. GancarskiAugust 14, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Iowa Association of Black Journalists ‘incensed’ at Ron DeSantis after rally exclusion

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

How Georgia’s Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: RSA Consulting welcomes veteran staffer, up-and-comer to Tally team

Deegan
The Jacksonville Mayor isn't endorsing a candidate yet, however.

Jacksonville’s Mayor is weighing in on legal developments that could see a path toward a Democratic congressional seat in North Florida.

Democrat Donna Deegan says she is “hopeful this lawsuit will be successful and give Black voters in Jacksonville the ability to elect the candidate of their choice.”

Parties in Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute v. Byrd agreed to a joint stipulation agreement in the legal challenge against what plaintiffs call “unconstitutional congressional maps.”

The case focuses on the former boundaries of Florida’s 5th Congressional District that ran from the Tallahassee area to downtown Jacksonville. The challenge to the maps passed in 2022 by the Legislature could restore that district, thus giving Black voters in North Florida a chance at representation.

Jacksonville is currently divided between two safe Republican congressional seats, with Duval County’s North and West sides yoked to Nassau and Clay County since 2022 to create a seat represented by Fernandina Beach’s U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean.

Previously, much of that area was represented by former U.S. Reps. Al Lawson (the aforementioned CD 5) and Corrine Brown, but a redistricting map insisted upon by Gov. Ron DeSantis ended Duval’s tradition of having at least one Democrat-controlled seat in Congress.

Lawson has already suggested he might want to run again for the seat should it be reinstated. The former Congressman endorsed Deegan for Mayor this year, but Deegan’s not offering a preemptive endorsement for him or anyone else, saying she doesn’t “want to make predictions about a hypothetical district or field of candidates.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHow Georgia's Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump

nextIowa Association of Black Journalists 'incensed' at Ron DeSantis after rally exclusion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more