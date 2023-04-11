Al Lawson endorses Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor

A former Congressman who represented Jacksonville for six years is picking Donna Deegan for a four-year term.

Former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson of Tallahassee is backing the Democrat in the General Election, after remaining neutral during the First Election that saw former Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson running.

“Having served Jacksonville residents for years in the U.S. Congress, I know firsthand that this city’s great promise has been held back by a political establishment that works for a handful of well-connected people instead of serving everyone. It’s time for a change. A change for good,” Lawson said.

“Donna will be the transformational leader that Jacksonville needs to become a city where every person can thrive and prosper,” Lawson added. “She’ll work to unite Jacksonville around fixing neglected infrastructure, building safe and healthy neighborhoods, and creating an inclusive economy. Donna will wake up every day ready to serve the people. ALL of the people in Jacksonville.”

“It is an honor to be endorsed by Al Lawson Jr.,” Deegan said. “His leadership and advocacy on issues ranging from health care to education to economic development have had a profound impact on Jacksonville. I thank him for his friendship, guidance, and belief in my ability to lead our community.”

Interestingly, Lawson endorsed the re-election of Republican Lenny Curry in 2019, in a race that saw three Republicans, one independent, and no Democrats running. In that endorsement, Lawson joined Deegan’s cousin, former Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Hazouri, in endorsing the incumbent.

Hazouri came to regret his endorsement before he passed away last year.

Lawson called Curry “a strong leader for Jacksonville … focused on the issues that matter most to our community: fighting crime, creating jobs and creating opportunities for children in all neighborhoods.”

“Lenny Curry has worked across the aisle to build partnerships that deliver results for all of Jacksonville’s families. He has earned my respect and support,” Lawson said.

Curry said that “Congressman Lawson has been a strong advocate for Jacksonville in Congress, and I have appreciated our opportunities to collaborate in a bipartisan manner to keep Jacksonville moving forward.”

Curry is backing Republican Daniel Davis this time out, of course.