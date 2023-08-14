August 14, 2023
Florida gas prices drop from 2023 high, but likely not for long
Image via Paul Brennan of Pixabay.

Jesse Scheckner

pumping-gas-1631638_1280
Florida drivers and motorcyclists are still paying 7 cents more than this time last year.

Florida gas prices have dipped from the 2023 high they hit a little more than a week ago, but hot weather and reduced oil production likely won’t see costs dip too low in the near future.

Prices at the pump across the state fell to $3.73 per gallon Monday, according to AAA — the Auto Club Group.

That’s 11 cents cheaper than the peak price Sunshine State motorists paid so far this year. It’s also 12 cents lower than the national average. Despite the drop, Florida drivers and motorcyclists are still paying 7 cents more than this time last year.

“Florida drivers are likely relieved to see gas prices move lower again, but that downtrend may not last long,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“Last week, gasoline futures prices rebounded to the same levels that led to the 2023 highs we saw earlier this month. Since it can sometimes take a week or two before changes in the futures market hits the retail side, drivers could see gas prices move higher earlier this week or next.”

Gas futures have risen, according to the Oil Price Information Service, as some refineries deal with extreme heat, which can cause equipment failures, and intentional cuts to petroleum output by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members. Electrical outages and other severe weather issues also contribute to a reduced gas supply.

Jenkins said fluctuations this time of the year alongside regional electrical outages and severe weather are not uncommon.

“The long-term forecast is unclear, as hurricane season remains a major wild card,” he said. “Gas prices could spike if a hurricane threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines.”

The most expensive metro market in Florida for gas was once again West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, where drivers are paying upwards of $3.91 per gallon, followed by Naples ($3.88 per gallon) and Gainesville ($3.83).

Meanwhile, the cheapest places to fill up are the areas of Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.54), Panama City ($3.57) and Pensacola ($3.57).

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

