August 14, 2023
Joe Biden tasks Alana Mounce, Varoon Modak with gaining ballot access in all states
FILE - President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks at the Steamfitters Local 602 in Springfield, Va., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Biden's political challenges are not confined to voters in the middle. In the days since he launched his reelection campaign with a low-profile video this/last week, key members of the sprawling political coalition that narrowly lifted him over former President Donald Trump in 2020 are far from excited about the prospect of four more years. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Joe Biden
The 2 will ensure the President appears on ballots in all states and territories.

President Joe Biden has tasked campaign officials with ensuring he appears on ballots in every state and territory.

Alana Mounce will serve as ballot access director for the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign. Varoon Modak, a lawyer, will serve as senior counsel for ballot access.

The two will make sure Biden’s name appears on Democratic Primary and Caucus ballot in all 50 states and seven U.S. territories.

“The stakes of this election could not be higher and Alana and Varoon will spearhead the process to ensure the Biden-Harris ticket is on the ballot in all 57 states and territories,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden-Kamala Harris 2024 Campaign Manager.

Mounce most recently served as White House Deputy Political Director in the Office of Political Strategy and Outreach. She served as Chief of Staff for Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee. In 2020, Mounce also led Biden’s successful efforts to win the Nevada Democratic Primary and previously served as Executive Director of the Nevada State Democratic Party. The Portland, Oregon, native also worked for Barack Obama’s and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns.

Modak previously worked for Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias’ practice. At Elias Law Group, he advised federal and nonfederal candidates, party committees and PACs on ballot access and campaign finance issues.

Biden, an incumbent President, remains the overwhelming front-runner for his party’s nomination. In that sense, finding space on the ballot in every state and territory should provide little challenge. Progressive activist Robert Kennedy Jr. and author Marianne Williamson are also running for the Democratic nomination.

But Rodriguez stressed the importance of building a campaign infrastructure in preparation of next year’s national General Election campaign.

Mounce and Modak’s work, Rodrigues said, “work will expand on the DNC’s critical organizing work across the country and be fundamental to the campaign’s efforts to engage our key supporters and volunteers.”

“They will be responsible for finding new and innovative ways to engage and organize Biden-Harris supporters where they are, which is especially important in our battleground states, as well as ensuring our delegate selection process reflects the values and diversity of our party,” she said.

“Alana and Varoon are extraordinarily talented, hardworking, and experienced on this issue. Our campaign is stronger with their leadership.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

    August 14, 2023 at 2:42 pm

    Wow America,
    Two totally unnecessary posititions?
    And Media trumpets them like its a good thing??? Idiots
    Thank you Anerica,
    EPA

