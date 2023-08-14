August 14, 2023
Another Ron DeSantis ad stresses military stint

A.G. GancarskiAugust 14, 20234min4

Desantis oath
The DeSantis political team is leaning into his biography to introduce its candidate to voters.

Yet another ad promoting the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign plays up the Florida Governor’s military service.

The 30-second “Oath,” released by the Never Back Down super PAC, features a male narrator placing DeSantis squarely in line with the “American story” of serving.

“Freedom isn’t given. It’s earned. And that’s exactly what Ron DeSantis did,” the narrator says, noting that the Governor “volunteered and deployed to Iraq” and “earned a Bronze Star.”

“Service to country is the American story,” the narrator adds. “That’s Ron DeSantis’ story.”

This ad follows closely in the tradition of an ad the same super PAC released last week.

Service over Self” begins with footage of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on America conducted by Al Qaida and aided by Saudi nationals, with a somber-voiced narrator describing how he “fought back” by joining the Navy, becoming a JAG Officer, and having “volunteered to serve in Iraq.”

The narrator asserts DeSantis embodies “service over self,” then moves into a discussion of the Governor’s three children and how that illustrates the “importance of the fights ahead” and “why we must never back down.”

These ads correlate with a strategy memo rolled out by the campaign recently and first reported by NBC News.

“We’ve found that when voters hear about the Governor’s bio — principally as a dad and as a veteran — they like him and are open to hearing more about him,” the memo reads. “This is to say nothing of his successes on parental rights, his leadership bringing Florida’s economy back during and after COVID, fighting illegal immigration and ensuring border security, that he’s not just a fighter, but most importantly a winner. A major paid media effort featuring the Governor’s bio (dad/family/veteran) will help us to convert image to ballot.”

Interestingly, neither of the two recent ads plays up the Governor’s quest to purge the “woke mind virus” out of the military. The Governor says he would target diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, critical race theory, transgender troops and drag queens, and would use the ‘bully pulpit’ to promote military service.

See the new ad below.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • Andrew

    August 14, 2023 at 3:43 pm

    I commend Ron DeSantis for his service to our nation, but I am confused as to why 5 years ago, you endorsed, had Donald Trump to Florida numerous times, someone who had ‘five heel spurs’, as someone who will make America great? Also, how can you take money from the family who owns Blackwater, wants to destroy public education, place our US soldiers in harms way because of Blackwater’s secret operations that defy the ‘Geneva Convention’?

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    August 14, 2023 at 3:52 pm

    Like so many others in post 9/11 recession during Dubya’s administrations, Rhonda was not able to get a job. Rhonda then joined the military, as many unemployable folks will do. Good job Rhonda. Such a patriot, lol. And evidently not that bright. It was glaringly obvious to all that Iraq had nothing to do with it. It was Saudi Arabia. It still is Saudi Arabia. The very Saudi Arabia that just bought the PGA, allowing for Trump Nationals to once again host so-called “PGA” tournament$.

    Reply

  • M. Mouse

    August 14, 2023 at 4:02 pm

    He needs a little Navy cap like Rick Scott! That’ll do it!
    Squeak!

    Reply

  • PeterH

    August 14, 2023 at 4:22 pm

    This story is a reminder that Ron DeSantis has accomplished very little while on the government dole his entire working career.

    Reply

