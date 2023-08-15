August 14, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Dominican authorities investigate Rays’ Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor
Image via AP.

Associated PressAugust 14, 20232min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis now claims ‘every urban core is a disaster zone’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis talks ‘deaths of despair’ while addressing entitlement crisis

HeadlinesJax

Democrats bring ‘Take Back Florida’ tour to North Florida

Wander Franco AP
The investigations follows allegations on social media.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country.

The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player.

The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts. Asked about Franco’s alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement “there are investigations regarding that matter.”

It was not immediately clear if Franco had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis now claims 'every urban core is a disaster zone'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more