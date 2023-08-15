Poll: Ron DeSantis falls to 8% in New Hampshire, alone in 3rd place ahead of campaign swing

Ron DeSantis is heading to New Hampshire this week, where he will face the worst polling numbers of his campaign and a third place standing.

DeSantis has tumbled to just 8% in the latest Emerson College survey of the race, behind Donald Trump (48%) and Chris Christie (9%). The former New Jersey Governor recently crowed that he “caught” DeSantis in New Hampshire, and this poll is the latest piece of evidence for that claim.

Polling director Spencer Kimball says “DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump in Emerson polling this presidential cycle.”

“This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates,” Kimball added.

Indeed, fourth place Tim Scott (6%) isn’t too far behind DeSantis.

Closing out the field are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Nikki Haley (4% each), Vivek Ramaswamy (3%), Perry Johnson (2%) and Mike Pence and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (1% each). The remaining 13% of voters remain undecided.

DeSantis is doing especially poorly with voters in his age cohort: “Middle-aged adults are less favorable of DeSantis — just 4% of voters ages 30 to 49 would support DeSantis, compared with 56% who support Donald Trump.”

This is the latest in a series of increasingly brutal polls for DeSantis.

A survey conducted by the Manhattan Institute last month showed just 2 points separate the Florida Governor and the former New Jersey Governor, with both men in low double digits. DeSantis stood at just 13%, 2 points up on Christie’s 11%.

A July survey commissioned by American Greatness and conducted by National Research Inc., showed DeSantis with 11% support, 30 points behind Trump and just 3 points up on Christie and Scott.

The American Pulse survey conducted between July 5 and July 11 showed Trump with 48% and DeSantis with 10.5%, just 0.5 points above Christie’s 10%.

DeSantis will be in the state this weekend to try to shore up those sagging numbers. On Friday night, he will address the Nashua Steak Out dinner at the city’s Courtyard Marriott. On Saturday, he will be on a Never Back Down bus tour of various places in the Granite State.