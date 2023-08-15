Last Call for 8.15.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis swung through South Florida on Tuesday afternoon to deliver a few checks to firefighters.

The $50,000 in grant funding presented by Patronis, who doubles as State Fire Marshal, came from the Department of Financial Services’ Cancer Decontamination Grant Program, which Patronis convinced the Legislature to replenish during the 2021 Legislative Session.

The program promotes the health and safety of firefighters by providing financial aid to mitigate exposure to hazardous, cancer-causing chemicals.

According to data from the International Association of Fire Fighters, cancer “is the most dangerous threat to firefighter health and safety,” and caused nearly two-thirds of career firefighter line-of-duty deaths from 2002-19. Firefighters face a 9% higher risk of developing cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from the disease than the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It was an honor to join firefighters today in West Palm Beach to present them with checks for more than $50,000 in grant funding to ensure they have the vital equipment, training, and supplies needed to mitigate exposure to cancer-causing contaminants. These brave men and women work 24/7/365 to protect Floridians every day no matter the cost. Between providing emergency services during Hurricane Ian to suppressing wildfires around the state, our firefighters are always ready to run toward danger to save the lives of others,” Patronis said.

According to a news release from Patronis’ office, The West Palm Beach Fire Department will receive $20,100, Marathon Fire Rescue will receive $24,750 and the Coral Springs Parkland Fire District will get the remaining $5,700.

“We have seen cancer tear holes in the firefighting community for far too long. Thanks to CFO Patronis, we will have the proper tools to do all that we can to limit the dangers of these toxins that we are exposed to and ensure that our fire firefighters are able to live long, healthy lives,” said West Palm Beach Fire Department Division Chief Jamie Walker.

Patronis also received plaudits from state Reps. Mike Caruso, Rick Roth, Peggy Gossett-Seidman and Kelly Skidmore as well as several local elected officials.

“When everybody’s running out of the building, our firefighters are running in. They’re always ready, all the time. Now it’s time for all Floridians to stand behind them,” Roth said.

“I’m in this race for two-and-a-half months and I’ve gone from nowhere to second place in New Hampshire. If you’re Gov. Ron DeSantis this morning, you’ve got to be wondering what the hell happened here.”

— Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, on a fresh GOP Primary poll of New Hampshire.

