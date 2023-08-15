August 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Latest Donald Trump indictment draws scorn, defiance from Republicans
Donald Trump. Image via AP.

Anne GeggisAugust 15, 20238min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 8.15.23: Remapping — fight fair — fentanyl — another impeachment?

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Chris Christie taunts Ron DeSantis, wonders ‘what the hell happened’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Nikki Fried isn’t surprised by Ron DeSantis’ 2024 campaign turmoil

Trump
Democrats say the indictment proves no one is above the law.

Republicans are responding with defiance and outrage to the news of former President Donald Trump’s fourth indictment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis leveled a charge at Atlanta’s District Attorney similar to his reason for suspending an Orlando-area State Attorney last week.

On a press call on the presidential campaign trail in New Hampshire, DeSantis said it’s another example of politics being criminalized in a way “that’s not good for the country” — while the real menaces to society are being allowed to run rampant in Atlanta.

“Atlanta has huge problems with crime right now and there has been an approach to crime that is less than exacting,” DeSantis said, echoing the same sentiments that led him to suspend of Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell last week. He contended last week Worrell was dismissing too many charges and not seeking the minimum sentence often enough.

DeSantis said he hasn’t read the indictment, but that it sounds to him that resources are being misused.

“They are doing an inordinate amount of resources to try to shoehorn this content over the 2020 election into a RICO statute, which was really designed to be able to go after organized crime, not necessarily to go after a political activity,” he said. “And so I think it’s an example of this criminalization of politics.”

Charges that the protection was turning the country into a banana republic abounded from other Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, posted an animation on X showing President Joe Biden morphing into Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua’s President for the last 16 years.

“In 2021, Nicaragua’s dictator Daniel Ortega jailed leading opposition presidential candidates,” Gimenez wrote on social media. “In 2023, Joe Biden is attempting to jail the opposition’s candidate Donald Trump.”

“We cannot let America become the next Nicaragua,” the Miami-area Republican added.

It also prompted a spirited defense of Trump.

“Donald Trump is NOT fading under pressure from these legal fights,’ Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, captioning a clip from a live appearance on San Diego TV news. “It’s going to take Republicans to stand up against this.”

But the action won praise from Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. She noted the roles members of both parties undertook to stop the former President’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s vote tally in the 2020 Presidential Election, as detailed in the latest indictment.

“Georgians from both sides of the political aisle bravely defended our democracy from a massive and corrupt scheme to subvert our democracy,” Wasserman Schultz posted on social media with a screen grab of the Atlanta paper’s front page. “The latest indictment paints a massive and damning picture of brazen and insidious efforts to overturn an election.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said the premature posting of the indictment early Monday, combined with the late-night news conference with the actual indictment announcement, reflects a prosecutor run amok.

“A 3rd world spectacle carried out by a local prosecutor with political ambitions that far exceed her professionalism,” Rubio said of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, however, said the latest indictment as proof that the country is fulfilling its promise of equal treatment under the law for all.

“Once again, we are reminded that no American is above the law,” read Cherfilus-McCormick’s statement. “Donald Trump is entitled to his day in court, but these latest charges are alarming and should by no means be considered part of a larger ‘witch hunt.’ Deeming them as such is not only inaccurate, but it threatens the very rule of law upon which our nation was founded.

Rep. Mike Waltz referred to the latest Trump indictment only elliptically, offering some counterprogramming, given Tuesday’s anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan..

“The most important story today should be that Biden handed Afghanistan to terrorists and nobody has been fired or residgned two years later,” Waltz posted on social media.  “No accountability. None.”

The routine of it all came through in Rep. Darren Soto’s reaction:  “Pres Trump now faces his 4th indictment.”

Soto also hit on the irrefutable evidence: “Trump was caught on tape allegedly spreading lies about voter fraud and attempting to overturn the election in Georgia.”

To turn away from the evidence would be anti-American, Soto argued.

“Our democracy is sacred, and we must protect it. No one is above the law,” he added.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChris Christie taunts Ron DeSantis, wonders 'what the hell happened'

nextDelegation for 8.15.23: Remapping — fight fair — fentanyl — another impeachment?

2 comments

  • JuliaRichard

    August 15, 2023 at 1:08 pm

    My initial installment is $27,000. Since this is the first time I’ve genuinely earned something, I’m overjoyed. I’m going to work even harder from now on, and I can’t wait sn-04 till next week to get paid. In order to learn more, click the home tab.
    .
    .
    Detail Here—————————————————>>> rich75.blogspot.com

    Reply

  • TJC

    August 15, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    “A 3rd world spectacle carried out by a local prosecutor with political ambitions that far exceed her professionalism,” Rubio said.
    In third world countries, local prosecutors don’t go after presidential candidates, the dictators or top generals do that. Local prosecutors in the United States go after criminals who have committed crimes in their jurisdictions.
    As for calling another person “someone with political ambitions that far exceed…” look who’s talking. Why, it’s ‘Little Marco’ Rubio, the man who ran for President of the United States and was smashed down so thoroughly by Trump that he now defends Trump, and does so with the fealty of a a man stripped of any dignity or fight. ‘Little Marco,’ indeed. Trump named him that because he saw Rubio for what he was and still is.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories