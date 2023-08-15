Latest Donald Trump indictment draws scorn, defiance from Republicans

Republicans are responding with defiance and outrage to the news of former President Donald Trump’s fourth indictment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis leveled a charge at Atlanta’s District Attorney similar to his reason for suspending an Orlando-area State Attorney last week.

On a press call on the presidential campaign trail in New Hampshire, DeSantis said it’s another example of politics being criminalized in a way “that’s not good for the country” — while the real menaces to society are being allowed to run rampant in Atlanta.

“Atlanta has huge problems with crime right now and there has been an approach to crime that is less than exacting,” DeSantis said, echoing the same sentiments that led him to suspend of Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell last week. He contended last week Worrell was dismissing too many charges and not seeking the minimum sentence often enough.

DeSantis said he hasn’t read the indictment, but that it sounds to him that resources are being misused.

“They are doing an inordinate amount of resources to try to shoehorn this content over the 2020 election into a RICO statute, which was really designed to be able to go after organized crime, not necessarily to go after a political activity,” he said. “And so I think it’s an example of this criminalization of politics.”

Charges that the protection was turning the country into a banana republic abounded from other Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, posted an animation on X showing President Joe Biden morphing into Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua’s President for the last 16 years.

“In 2021, Nicaragua’s dictator Daniel Ortega jailed leading opposition presidential candidates,” Gimenez wrote on social media. “In 2023, Joe Biden is attempting to jail the opposition’s candidate Donald Trump.”

“We cannot let America become the next Nicaragua,” the Miami-area Republican added.

It also prompted a spirited defense of Trump.

“Donald Trump is NOT fading under pressure from these legal fights,’ Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, captioning a clip from a live appearance on San Diego TV news. “It’s going to take Republicans to stand up against this.”

But the action won praise from Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. She noted the roles members of both parties undertook to stop the former President’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s vote tally in the 2020 Presidential Election, as detailed in the latest indictment.

“Georgians from both sides of the political aisle bravely defended our democracy from a massive and corrupt scheme to subvert our democracy,” Wasserman Schultz posted on social media with a screen grab of the Atlanta paper’s front page. “The latest indictment paints a massive and damning picture of brazen and insidious efforts to overturn an election.”

Georgians across the political aisle held to account a massive 'criminal enterprise' by Trump and his allies to subvert our democracy. This indictment details insidious efforts to overturn an election. Trump deserves his day in court w/o undue interference, esp. by Trump himself. pic.twitter.com/SvyJRDH1aZ — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) August 15, 2023

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said the premature posting of the indictment early Monday, combined with the late-night news conference with the actual indictment announcement, reflects a prosecutor run amok.

“A 3rd world spectacle carried out by a local prosecutor with political ambitions that far exceed her professionalism,” Rubio said of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, however, said the latest indictment as proof that the country is fulfilling its promise of equal treatment under the law for all.

“Once again, we are reminded that no American is above the law,” read Cherfilus-McCormick’s statement. “Donald Trump is entitled to his day in court, but these latest charges are alarming and should by no means be considered part of a larger ‘witch hunt.’ Deeming them as such is not only inaccurate, but it threatens the very rule of law upon which our nation was founded.”

Rep. Mike Waltz referred to the latest Trump indictment only elliptically, offering some counterprogramming, given Tuesday’s anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan..

“The most important story today should be that Biden handed Afghanistan to terrorists and nobody has been fired or residgned two years later,” Waltz posted on social media. “No accountability. None.”

The routine of it all came through in Rep. Darren Soto’s reaction: “Pres Trump now faces his 4th indictment.”

Soto also hit on the irrefutable evidence: “Trump was caught on tape allegedly spreading lies about voter fraud and attempting to overturn the election in Georgia.”

To turn away from the evidence would be anti-American, Soto argued.

“Our democracy is sacred, and we must protect it. No one is above the law,” he added.